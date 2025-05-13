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Kinoafisha
Films
Remain
Remain
, 2026
Remain
USA / Horror, Thriller
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Synopsis
Plot unknown
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Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal
Phoebe Dynevor
Ashley Walters
Director
M. Night Shyamalan
Writer
M. Night Shyamalan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 October 2026
Release date
4 February 2027
Czechia
23 October 2026
USA
Production
Blinding Edge Pictures, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 13 May 2025
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