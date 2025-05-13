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Kinoafisha Films Remain

Remain

, 2026
Remain
USA / Horror, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Plot unknown

Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
Director M. Night Shyamalan
Writer M. Night Shyamalan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 October 2026
Release date
4 February 2027 Czechia
23 October 2026 USA
Production Blinding Edge Pictures, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 13 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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