Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Devil Conspiracy
5.6
The Devil Conspiracy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Devil Conspiracy
5.6

The Devil Conspiracy

, 2022
The Devil Conspiracy
Czechia, USA, Finland / Horror, Thriller, Mystery / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Devil Conspiracy
5.6
The Devil Conspiracy - Trailer
The Devil Conspiracy  Trailer

Synopsis

The hottest biotech company in the world has discovered they can clone history’s most influential people from the dead. Now, they are auctioning clones of Michelangelo, Galileo, Vivaldi, and others for tens of millions of dollars to the world’s ultra-rich. But when they steal the Shroud of Turin and clone the DNA of Jesus Christ, all hell breaks loose.

Cast

Alice Orr-Ewing
Alice Orr-Ewing
Laura Milton
Joe Anderson
Joe Anderson
Lucifer
Peter Mensah
Peter Mensah
Archangel Michael
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
Cardinal Vincini
Brian Caspe
Brian Caspe
Dr. Laurent
Joe Doyle
Joe Doyle
Father Marconi (Michael)
Eveline Hall
Liz
Spencer Wilding
Beast of the Ground
Victoria Chilap
Brenda
Andrea Scarduzio
Dr. Andre Russo
Director Nathan Frankowski
Writer Ed Alan
Composer Anne-Kathrin Dern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / USA / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 13 January 2023
World premiere 10 September 2022
Release date
26 January 2023 Russia Парадиз
26 January 2023 Brazil 16
2 February 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
29 June 2023 Mexico B-15
8 June 2023 South Korea 15
12 May 2023 Taiwan
13 January 2023 USA
9 February 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $984,341
Production Czech Anglo Productions
Also known as
The Devil Conspiracy, La conspiración del diablo, Заговор дьявола, A Profecia do Mal, Der Krieg der Engel ist auf die Erde gekommen, Devil, Diabelski spisek, Kuradi vandenõu, エンド・オブ・ハルマゲドン, 恶魔阴谋, 神鬼聖戰, the devil's conspiracy, 더 데빌 컨스피러시

Film rating

5.6
Rate 22 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3588 In the Horror genre  418 In the Thriller genre  749 In the Mystery genre  84 In films of Czechia  15 In films of USA  2093 In films of Finland  13 In films of 2022  176
Updated 30 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Devil Conspiracy - Trailer
The Devil Conspiracy Trailer
The Devil Conspiracy - Dubbed trailer
The Devil Conspiracy Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more