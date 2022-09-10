The hottest biotech company in the world has discovered they can clone history’s most influential people from the dead. Now, they are auctioning clones of Michelangelo, Galileo, Vivaldi, and others for tens of millions of dollars to the world’s ultra-rich. But when they steal the Shroud of Turin and clone the DNA of Jesus Christ, all hell breaks loose.
The Devil Conspiracy, La conspiración del diablo, Заговор дьявола, A Profecia do Mal, Der Krieg der Engel ist auf die Erde gekommen, Devil, Diabelski spisek, Kuradi vandenõu, エンド・オブ・ハルマゲドン, 恶魔阴谋, 神鬼聖戰, the devil's conspiracy, 더 데빌 컨스피러시