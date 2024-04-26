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He Killed in Ecstasy
He Killed in Ecstasy
, 2024
He Killed in Ecstasy
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Synopsis
A young doctor kills himself after a medical committee terminates his research into human embryos, considering it too inhumane.
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Cast
Ellen Wing
Miles Jonn-Dalton
Antonio Mayans
Pia Bertucci
Jacqueline Nemorin
Director
Nikolai Malden
Writer
Miles Jonn-Dalton
,
Nikolai Malden
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2024
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Updated 26 April 2024
Showtimes
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