Cast
Christophe Monplaisir
German Soldier
Christophe Monplaisir
German Soldier
Cast and Crew
Writer
Joe Knetter, Jeff Miller
Composer
James Cox
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
25 November 2022
World premiere
25 November 2022
Release date
|18 May 2023
|Russia
| КИНОА
|16+
Worldwide Gross
$1,335
Production
Millman Productions, Proportion Productions, Titan Global Entertainment
Also known as
Nutcracker Massacre, Щелкунчик убивает, Nutcracker