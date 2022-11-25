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Poster of Nutcracker Massacre
3.8
Nutcracker Massacre - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nutcracker Massacre
3.8

Nutcracker Massacre

, 2022
Nutcracker Massacre
Great Britain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nutcracker Massacre
3.8
Nutcracker Massacre - Dubbed trailer
Nutcracker Massacre  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Follows a novelist who visits her family for Christmas and finds a mysterious Nutcracker doll, which soon becomes possessed and wreaks havoc.

Cast

Patrick Bergin
Patrick Bergin
Toymaker
Beatrice Fletcher
Beatrice Fletcher
Clara
Julie Stevens
Julie Stevens
Marie
Andy Dixon
Andy Dixon
Paul
May Kelly
May Kelly
Mousey
Stephen Staley
James
Tony Goodall
Danford
Christophe Monplaisir
German Soldier
Christophe Monplaisir
German Soldier
Chrissie Wunna
Chrissie Wunna
Bai
Kelly Rian Sanson
Kelly Rian Sanson
Lindsey
Director Rebecca Matthews
Writer Joe Knetter, Jeff Miller
Composer James Cox
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 November 2022
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
18 May 2023 Russia КИНОА 16+
Worldwide Gross $1,335
Production Millman Productions, Proportion Productions, Titan Global Entertainment
Also known as
Nutcracker Massacre, Щелкунчик убивает, Nutcracker

Film rating

3.8
Rate 13 votes
3.3 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Nutcracker Massacre - Dubbed trailer
Nutcracker Massacre Dubbed trailer
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