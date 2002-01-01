Cast
Yoyo Yiu
May's Stepsister
Cast and Crew
Writer
Wai Ka-fai, Nai-Hoi Yau, Kin-Yee Au
Composer
Cacine Wong
Film details
Country
Hong Kong
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
1 January 2002
Release date
|13 July 2002
|Hong Kong
|
|
|1 January 2002
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,637,268
Production
China Star Entertainment, One Hundred Years of Film Company, Milky Way Image Company
Also known as
Ngo joh ngan gin do gwai, My Left Eye Sees Ghosts, 我左眼見到鬼, Mắt Trái Gặp Ma, Mon œil gauche voit des fantômes, Мой левый глаз видит привидения, 我左眼见到鬼, Ngo joh aan gin diy gwai