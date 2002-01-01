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Poster of My Left Eye Sees Ghosts
6.7
Kinoafisha Films My Left Eye Sees Ghosts
6.7

My Left Eye Sees Ghosts

, 2002
Ngo joh aan gin diy gwai / My Left Eye Sees Ghosts
Hong Kong / Family, Comedy, Romantic, Horror / 18+
Poster of My Left Eye Sees Ghosts
6.7

Cast

Sammi Cheng
May Ho
Wong Tin-lam
Sam's Dad
Shaun Lau
Sam Wong
Cherrie Ying
Tina
San-San Lee
Susan
Simon Yam
Simon Yam
Ben
Lam Suet
May's Father
Man-Wai Wong
Mrs. Tsui
Alex Lam
May's Brother
Yoyo Yiu
May's Stepsister
Director Johnny To, Wai Ka-fai
Writer Wai Ka-fai, Nai-Hoi Yau, Kin-Yee Au
Composer Cacine Wong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 1 January 2002
Release date
13 July 2002 Hong Kong
1 January 2002 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,637,268
Production China Star Entertainment, One Hundred Years of Film Company, Milky Way Image Company
Also known as
Ngo joh ngan gin do gwai, My Left Eye Sees Ghosts, 我左眼見到鬼, Mắt Trái Gặp Ma, Mon œil gauche voit des fantômes, Мой левый глаз видит привидения, 我左眼见到鬼, Ngo joh aan gin diy gwai

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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