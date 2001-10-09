Menu
Poster of Children of the Corn: Revelation
Poster of Children of the Corn: Revelation
3.5 IMDb Rating: 3.4
Children of the Corn: Revelation

Children of the Corn: Revelation

Children of the Corn: Revelation 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 9 October 2001
Release date
9 October 2001 Great Britain 15
9 October 2001 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Production Creeper Films, Neo Art & Logic
Also known as
Children of the Corn: Revelation, Children of the Corn VII: Revelation, Children of the Corn 2001, Children of the Corn 7: Resurrection, Children of the Corn 7: Revelation, Children of the Corn VII, Colheita Maldita 7: A Revelação, Deca kukuruza 7: Otkrovenje, Djeca kukuruza: Otkriće, Dzieci kukurydzy 7: Objawienie, Kinder des Zorns 7 - Revelation, Koodakane Zorrat 7: Efsha, Les Démons du maïs 7 : La Révélation, Los chicos del maíz 7: Revelación, Los niños del maíz: revelación, Maisilapsed 7, Os Filhos da Terra VII: A Revelação, Дети кукурузы: Апокалипсис
Director
Guy Magar
Cast
Claudette Mink
Michael Ironside
Michael Ironside
Michael S. Rogers
Crystal Lowe
Crystal Lowe
Jeffrey Ballard
Similar films for Children of the Corn: Revelation
Children of the Corn 4.8
Children of the Corn (2023)
Children of the Corn: Runaway 3.7
Children of the Corn: Runaway (2018)
Children of the Corn 3.8
Children of the Corn (2009)
Children of the Corn 666 3.5
Children of the Corn 666 (1999)
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror 3.9
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
Children of the Corn IV: Millennium's Child 4.2
Children of the Corn IV: Millennium's Child (1996)
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice 4.4
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)
Children of the Corn 5.7
Children of the Corn (1984)
Black Christmas 6.2
Black Christmas (2006)
Tamara 5.3
Tamara (2005)
Demonic 5.2
Demonic (2021)
Perfect Sisters 5.6
Perfect Sisters (2014)

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
