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Poster of The Little Mermaid
4.5
Kinoafisha Films The Little Mermaid
4.5

The Little Mermaid

, 2023
The Little Mermaid
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Little Mermaid
4.5

Synopsis

Dr. Eric Prince, an archaeologist, makes a dramatic discovery on a small Caribbean island-proof of an ancient, advanced prehistoric society. While his dig is in progress, he meets the mysterious and beautiful Aurora Bey and falls in love. Her arrival coincides with several mermaid sightings and strange disappearances. When Eric's friend and mentor, Dr. Ashley, arrives on the island, Ashley uncovers the true identity of Aurora and the dangers of the hidden evil inside Eric's dig site. Will Eric heed his friend's advice, or will he be blinded by love and the power of the siren, allowing the world to fall to the forces of evil?

Cast

Mike Markoff
Dr. Eric Prince
Wayne Gordon
Wayne Gordon
Jeff Denton
Ferdinand Ashley
Lydia Helen
Aurora Bey
Sean-Michael Argo
Sebastian
Winston Crooke
Collins
Dwayne Strawn
Samuel Selman
Manon Laurent
Maggie
Leigh Scott
Quint
Cleveton Harris
Winston
Keshaun Liburd
Orzi
Director Leigh Scott
Writer Leigh Scott
Composer Jonathan Walter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 December 2024
World premiere 16 December 2024
Release date
22 May 2025 Brazil 14
Production MSR Media
Also known as
The Little Mermaid, O Encanto da Sereia, Väike merineitsi, リトル・マーメイド, El encanto de la sirena

Film rating

4.5
Rate 14 votes
3.6 IMDb

Quotes

Aurora Bey I wouldn't do that if I were you. They're dangerous. They'll kill me if given the chance.
Ferdinand Ashley You bet your ass I would, sister!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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