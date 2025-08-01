Menu
Whistle
Horror
Synopsis
At Whistle High School, misfit students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec death whistle. They find that when they blow the whistle, the terrifying sound it emits will invoke their future deaths to hunt them down.
Whistle
teaser
teaser
Country
USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025
USA
Production
No Trace Camping, Wild Atlantic Pictures
Also known as
Whistle, Свист
Director
Corin Hardy
Cast
Dafne Keen
Percy Hynes White
Sophie Nelisse
Nick Frost
Sky Yang
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Whistle
Teaser
0
0
Whistle
Russian teaser-trailer
0
0
