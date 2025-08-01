Menu
Whistle

Whistle

Whistle
Synopsis

At Whistle High School, misfit students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec death whistle. They find that when they blow the whistle, the terrifying sound it emits will invoke their future deaths to hunt them down.
Whistle - teaser
Whistle  teaser
Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025 USA
Production No Trace Camping, Wild Atlantic Pictures
Also known as
Whistle, Свист
Director
Corin Hardy
Corin Hardy
Cast
Dafne Keen
Dafne Keen
Percy Hynes White
Percy Hynes White
Sophie Nelisse
Sophie Nelisse
Nick Frost
Nick Frost
Sky Yang
Film Trailers
Whistle - teaser
Whistle Teaser
Whistle - russian teaser-trailer
Whistle Russian teaser-trailer
