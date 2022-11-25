Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mihrez 2: Cin Padisahi

Mihrez 2: Cin Padisahi

Mihrez 2: Cin Padisahi 18+
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022 Turkey 16+
Worldwide Gross $38,378
Production BMS Film
Also known as
Mihrez 2: Cin Padisahi, Mihrez 2: Cin Padişahı
Director
Ahmet Arslan
Cast
Levent Çakir
Zülfü Hamit Altin
Hande Göktepe
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.2
Rate 11 votes
2.3 IMDb
