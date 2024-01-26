Menu
Poster of Handling the Undead
Poster of Handling the Undead
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Handling the Undead

Handling the Undead

Håndtering av udøde 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

On an abnormally hot summer day in Oslo, a strange electric field surrounds the city as a collective migraine spreads across town and the newly deceased awake from death.
Handling the Undead - trailer
Handling the Undead  trailer
Country Greece / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 31 July 2024
World premiere 26 January 2024
Release date
19 June 2024 Denmark 15
17 May 2024 Finland Tulossa
24 October 2024 Latvia N16
7 November 2024 Lithuania N16
26 September 2024 Netherlands 16
9 February 2024 Norway 15
8 November 2024 Poland
22 January 2025 South Korea
19 June 2024 Spain 16
9 February 2024 Sweden
18 July 2024 Switzerland
12 June 2025 Ukraine
Budget €4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $260,627
Production Anonymous Content Nordic, Einar Film, Film i Väst
Also known as
Håndtering av udøde, Handling the Undead, Descansa en paz, Descanse em Paz, Élőhalottak!, Eondedeu daruneun beop, Håndtering af udøde, Hanteringen av de odöda, Hanteringen av odöda, Kuidas koolnuid kohelda, Kuinka kuolleita käsitellään, Mangiare Carne Zombie Navone!, Meðhöndlun hinna dauðu, Nieumarli, Sadzīvot ar mirušajiem, Блаженны мёртвые, Справи із нежиттю, アンデッド／愛しき者の不在, 復活劫
Director
Thea Hvistendahl
Cast
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve
Anders Danielsen Lie
Anders Danielsen Lie
Bahar Pars
Bjørn Sundquist
Bjørn Sundquist
Bente Børsum
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Zombie Films Zombie Films

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

For many years Kristian Petri was lined up to direct the picture, being John Ajvide Lindqvist's preferred choice. Ajvide Lindqvist wrote on his now-defunct official forum that the film had fallen into development limbo because the production company to which he had assigned the rights wanted to sell them to an American company rather than produce the film themselves. Petri eventually abandoned the project and, when the rights reverted to Ajvide Lindqvist, he sold them to Einar Film.

Film Trailers All trailers
Handling the Undead - trailer
Handling the Undead Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
