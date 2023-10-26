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Poster of The Despaired
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Despaired
7.3

The Despaired

, 2023
The Despaired
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Despaired
7.3

Synopsis

A grieving mail carrier finds a mysterious letter that resurrects her husband from the dead, with the race against time she must make three sacrifices before he's banished to the abyss for eternity.

Cast

Terrence C. Carson
Omari
Denise Boutte
Jill Hill
Stevie Baggs
Jeremiah
Jason Louder
Drew Sidora
CoCo
Jared Wofford
Wayne Hill
JonAvery Worrell
Caleb Hill
Cj Sykes
Quinn
Cindy Rogers Wimberly
Miss. Vimenay
Darriel Violenes
Mail Carrier
Rabinder Campbell
Dr. Bhavna Patel
Director Jean-Pierre Chapoteau
Writer Jean-Pierre Chapoteau, Jennifer Pessima
Composer Antonio Malachi Wilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 October 2023
World premiere 26 October 2023
Production Jennifer Pessima Production Company
Also known as
The Despaired

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 17 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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