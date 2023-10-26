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7.3
Kinoafisha
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The Despaired
7.3
The Despaired
, 2023
The Despaired
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.3
Synopsis
A grieving mail carrier finds a mysterious letter that resurrects her husband from the dead, with the race against time she must make three sacrifices before he's banished to the abyss for eternity.
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Cast
Terrence C. Carson
Omari
Denise Boutte
Jill Hill
Stevie Baggs
Jeremiah
Jason Louder
Drew Sidora
CoCo
Jared Wofford
Wayne Hill
JonAvery Worrell
Caleb Hill
Cj Sykes
Quinn
Cindy Rogers Wimberly
Miss. Vimenay
Darriel Violenes
Mail Carrier
Rabinder Campbell
Dr. Bhavna Patel
Director
Jean-Pierre Chapoteau
Writer
Jean-Pierre Chapoteau
,
Jennifer Pessima
Composer
Antonio Malachi Wilson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
26 October 2023
World premiere
26 October 2023
Production
Jennifer Pessima Production Company
Also known as
The Despaired
More
Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 17 December 2023
Showtimes
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