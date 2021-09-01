It's him, all right. Only Lionheart would have the temerity to rewrite Shakespeare!

[after receiving Dickman's heart in a gift box]

Peregrine Devlin [after receiving Dickman's heart in a gift box] It's him, all right. Only Lionheart would have the temerity to rewrite Shakespeare!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.