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Poster of Theater of Blood
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Theater of Blood
7.2

Theater of Blood

, 1973
Theater of Blood
Great Britain / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Theater of Blood
7.2

Synopsis

A Shakespearean actor takes poetic revenge on the critics who denied him recognition.

Cast

Vincent Price
Edward Lionheart
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Edwina Lionheart
Ian Hendry
Peregrine Devlin
Harry Andrews
Trevor Dickman
Coral Browne
Chloe Moon
Robert Coote
Oliver Larding
Jack Hawkins
Solomon Psaltery
Michael Hordern
George Maxwell
Arthur Lowe
Horace Sprout
Robert Morley
Robert Morley
Meredith Merridew
Director Douglas Hickox
Writer Anthony Greville-Bell, Stanley Mann, John Kohn
Composer Michael J. Lewis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 16 March 1973
Release date
16 March 1973 Russia 18+
16 March 1973 Canada
16 August 1973 France
27 September 1973 Germany
7 June 1973 Great Britain
20 July 1973 Ireland 12
16 March 1973 Kazakhstan
5 April 1973 USA
16 March 1973 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Harbour Productions Limited, Cineman Productions
Also known as
Theatre of Blood, Theater of Blood, El mercader de la muerte, Much Ado About Murder, Theater des Grauens, Théâtre de sang, As 7 Máscaras da Morte, As Sete Máscaras da Morte, Blodig skuespill, Blodkabinettet, Bloedig toneelspel, Dödens teater, Kanlı Oyun, Kauhujen teatteri, Krwawy teatr, Matar o no matar, este es el problema, Matar ou Não Matar..., Matar ou Não Matar... Eis a Questão!, Oscar insanguinato, Shakespeare-i gyilkosságok, Teatar krvi, Teatro da Morte, Teatro sangriento, Teatru de sânge, Thalias hämnare, Vereteater, Το θέατρο του αίματος, Кървав театър, Театр крови, Театр крові, シェークスピア連続殺人！！血と復讐の舞台, Théatre de sang

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Peregrine Devlin [after receiving Dickman's heart in a gift box] It's him, all right. Only Lionheart would have the temerity to rewrite Shakespeare!
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