Theatre of Blood, Theater of Blood, El mercader de la muerte, Much Ado About Murder, Theater des Grauens, Théâtre de sang, As 7 Máscaras da Morte, As Sete Máscaras da Morte, Blodig skuespill, Blodkabinettet, Bloedig toneelspel, Dödens teater, Kanlı Oyun, Kauhujen teatteri, Krwawy teatr, Matar o no matar, este es el problema, Matar ou Não Matar..., Matar ou Não Matar... Eis a Questão!, Oscar insanguinato, Shakespeare-i gyilkosságok, Teatar krvi, Teatro da Morte, Teatro sangriento, Teatru de sânge, Thalias hämnare, Vereteater, Το θέατρο του αίματος, Кървав театър, Театр крови, Театр крові, シェークスピア連続殺人！！血と復讐の舞台, Théatre de sang