5.7Town Creek
Blood Creek, 2009
USA / Thriller, Horror, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A man and his brother on a mission of revenge become trapped in a harrowing occult experiment dating back to the Third Reich.
Cast
Matthew Benson
Rainer Winkelvoss
Otto Wollner
Joy McBrinn
Mrs. Wollner
Tony Barger
Larry
Douglas Roger
Cop #1
Director Joel Schumacher
Writer David Kajganich
Composer David Buckley
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 21 December 2011
World premiere 18 September 2009
Release date
|18 September 2009
|Russia
|18+
|9 October 2009
|Canada
|18A
|31 March 2010
|Germany
|9 October 2009
|Great Britain
|18 September 2009
|Kazakhstan
|11 December 2009
|Lithuania
|N-16
|9 October 2009
|USA
|18 September 2009
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $211,398
Production Gold Circle Films
Also known as
Town Creek, Blood Creek, El inmortal: ríos de sangre, Bahía de sangre, Creek, Experiment Ocult, I fyli ton athanaton, Kanlı Deney, Krvavý potok, La masacre de Town Creek, Marais Noir, Máu Lửa, Nacių eksperimentas, Nienasycony, Reka krvi, Renascido das Trevas, Secretos ocultos, Vereoja, Η φυλή των αθανάτων, Кровавый ручей, Кръвен поток, ブラッド・クリーク, 鬼哭人嚎, Bahia de Sangre
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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