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Poster of Blood Creek
5.7
Blood Creek - Red band trailer
Kinoafisha Films Blood Creek
5.7

Blood Creek

, 2009
Town Creek
USA / Thriller, Horror, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blood Creek
5.7
Blood Creek - Red band trailer
Blood Creek  Red band trailer

Synopsis

A man and his brother on a mission of revenge become trapped in a harrowing occult experiment dating back to the Third Reich.

Cast

Dominic Purcell
Dominic Purcell
Victor Alan Marshall
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill
Evan Marshall
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Richard Wirth
Emma Booth
Emma Booth
Liese Wollner
Matthew Benson
Albert Gherasim
Rainer Winkelvoss
Otto Wollner
László Mátray
Karl Wollner
Joy McBrinn
Mrs. Wollner
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham
Luke Benny
Tony Barger
Larry
Douglas Roger
Cop #1
Director Joel Schumacher
Writer David Kajganich
Composer David Buckley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 21 December 2011
World premiere 18 September 2009
Release date
18 September 2009 Russia 18+
9 October 2009 Canada 18A
31 March 2010 Germany
9 October 2009 Great Britain
18 September 2009 Kazakhstan
11 December 2009 Lithuania N-16
9 October 2009 USA
18 September 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $211,398
Production Gold Circle Films
Also known as
Town Creek, Blood Creek, El inmortal: ríos de sangre, Bahía de sangre, Creek, Experiment Ocult, I fyli ton athanaton, Kanlı Deney, Krvavý potok, La masacre de Town Creek, Marais Noir, Máu Lửa, Nacių eksperimentas, Nienasycony, Reka krvi, Renascido das Trevas, Secretos ocultos, Vereoja, Η φυλή των αθανάτων, Кровавый ручей, Кръвен поток, ブラッド・クリーク, 鬼哭人嚎, Bahia de Sangre

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blood Creek - Red band trailer
Blood Creek Red band trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Victor Marshall All those times you asked me what I did in the war - what it was like...
Evan Marshall Don't throw that goddamn war at me. I said I was gonna enlist. You signed up behind my back. And I had to stay here and take care of Dad every day and have him tell me how you're his fucking hero!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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