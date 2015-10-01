Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.8
IMDb Rating: 3.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Horror
Synopsis
An agoraphobic inherits her father's house in a remote part of the Florida Keys. When weird things start happening, she discovers that there's something far more terrifying trapped inside the house with her.
Expand
Agoraphobia
trailer с закадровым переводом
trailer с закадровым переводом
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 October 2015
Release date
17 December 2015
Russia
AKM
16+
17 December 2015
Belarus
17 December 2015
Kazakhstan
1 October 2015
Romania
18
1 October 2015
USA
17 December 2015
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,665
Production
White Lotus Productions, Reel Heroine
Also known as
Agoraphobia, Agorafobija, Агорафобия, Агорафобія
Director
Lou Simon
Cast
Tony Todd
Cassandra Scerbo
Maria Olsen
Aniela McGuinness
Julie Kendall
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Agoraphobia
6.9
Crimson Peak
(2015)
6.8
Final Destination 5
(2011)
7.4
Final Destination
(2000)
6.2
Candyman
(2021)
4.9
Tales from the Hood 3
(2020)
3.9
Candy Corn
(2019)
5.1
Frankenstein
(2016)
4.3
The Levenger Tapes
(2013)
4.5
The Prophecy: Forsaken
(2005)
6.9
Night of the Living Dead
(1990)
3.7
The Graves
(2009)
5.5
Hatchet II
(2011)
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Agoraphobia
Trailer с закадровым переводом
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree