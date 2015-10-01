Menu
Poster of Agoraphobia
4.8 IMDb Rating: 3.4
Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia 18+
Synopsis

An agoraphobic inherits her father's house in a remote part of the Florida Keys. When weird things start happening, she discovers that there's something far more terrifying trapped inside the house with her.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 October 2015
Release date
17 December 2015 Russia AKM 16+
17 December 2015 Belarus
17 December 2015 Kazakhstan
1 October 2015 Romania 18
1 October 2015 USA
17 December 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,665
Production White Lotus Productions, Reel Heroine
Also known as
Agoraphobia, Agorafobija, Агорафобия, Агорафобія
Director
Lou Simon
Cast
Tony Todd
Tony Todd
Cassandra Scerbo
Maria Olsen
Maria Olsen
Aniela McGuinness
Julie Kendall
4.8
3.4 IMDb
