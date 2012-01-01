A wise old owl lived in an oak The more he saw the less he spoke The less he spoke the more he heard. Why can't we all be like that wise old bird?

The Hunter [quoting a poem] A wise old owl lived in an oak The more he saw the less he spoke The less he spoke the more he heard. Why can't we all be like that wise old bird?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.