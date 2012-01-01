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Poster of Battleground
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Battleground
4.2

Battleground

, 2012
Skeleton Lake
Canada / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Battleground
4.2

Synopsis

The war in Vietnam is announced to finish. American troops are withdrawn and the relief of peace echoes through the air. However, as the calm after the storm spreads a sigh of relief, there is something unsettling amidst the forests of North Michigan. A disturbed war veteran remains, but he lives for one reason only - to kill. What would happen if six ruthless men stumbled across him in the eerie deserted forest, after their mass bank-robbery leaves them running from the law with three million dollars? Would they be better off facing the cells of prison or can they escape from the murderer out to get them…?

Cast

Bryan Larkin
Mitch
Bob Cymbalski
Texas
Robert Nolan
Logan
Mark Munro
Kowalski
Neil Mackay
Hugh Lambe
The Hunter
Damon E. White
Crowley
Frank Ieraci
Dominic
Lee Anne Ford
Heather
Bass Stewart
Boyfriend
Ramen Zarafshan
The Voice
Director Neil Mackay
Writer Neil Mackay, Sean McAulay
Composer Wojciech Golczewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 January 2012
Release date
1 January 2012 Australia R18+
1 January 2012 Brazil
1 January 2012 Canada
5 April 2012 Germany 18
1 January 2012 Great Britain 18
Budget 600,000 CAD
Production Dimeworth Films, Mojo Promotions
Also known as
Skeleton Lake, Battleground, Chiến Trường, Der Killer, Z zimna krwia, Η λίμνη των σκελετών, Озеро скелетов, Der Killer - Er kennt keine Gnade

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 15 February 2023

Quotes

The Hunter [quoting a poem] A wise old owl lived in an oak The more he saw the less he spoke The less he spoke the more he heard. Why can't we all be like that wise old bird?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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