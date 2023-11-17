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Poster of Mangalavaram
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Mangalavaram
7.7

Mangalavaram

, 2023
Mangalavaaram
India / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Mangalavaram
7.7

Synopsis

Revolves around a sequence of strange happenings. Chronicles the story of its various protagonists as they encounter mysterious forces and attempt to discover the truth behind the frightening happenings.

Cast

Payal Rajput
Sailaja
Nandita Shwetha
SI Maaya
Divya Pillai
Rajeshwari Devi
Ajmal Ameer
Madan
Ajay Ghosh
Kaasi Raju
Ravindra Vijay
RMP Doctor Viswanatham
Chaitanya Krishna
Zamindar Prakasham Babu
Shravan Reddy
Siva
Sritej
Guraja
Thanmai Bolt
Nagamani
Director Ajay Bhupathi
Writer Ajay Bhupathi, Tajuddin Syed
Composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 November 2023
Release date
17 November 2023 Great Britain 15
17 November 2023 India
17 November 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $39,204
Production A Creative Works, Mudhra Creative Works
Also known as
Mangalavaaram, Mangalavaram, मंगलवार, Chovvazhcha, Chevvaikizhamai, Sevvaikizhamai

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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