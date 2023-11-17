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7.7
Kinoafisha
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Mangalavaram
7.7
Mangalavaram
, 2023
Mangalavaaram
India / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
Revolves around a sequence of strange happenings. Chronicles the story of its various protagonists as they encounter mysterious forces and attempt to discover the truth behind the frightening happenings.
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Cast
Payal Rajput
Sailaja
Nandita Shwetha
SI Maaya
Divya Pillai
Rajeshwari Devi
Ajmal Ameer
Madan
Ajay Ghosh
Kaasi Raju
Ravindra Vijay
RMP Doctor Viswanatham
Chaitanya Krishna
Zamindar Prakasham Babu
Shravan Reddy
Siva
Sritej
Guraja
Thanmai Bolt
Nagamani
Director
Ajay Bhupathi
Writer
Ajay Bhupathi
,
Tajuddin Syed
Composer
B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 29 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 November 2023
Release date
17 November 2023
Great Britain
15
17 November 2023
India
17 November 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$39,204
Production
A Creative Works, Mudhra Creative Works
Also known as
Mangalavaaram, Mangalavaram, मंगलवार, Chovvazhcha, Chevvaikizhamai, Sevvaikizhamai
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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