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Poster of Kaw
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Kaw
4.3

Kaw

, 2007
Kaw
Canada, USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Kaw
4.3

Synopsis

On the last working day of Sheriff Wayne, his small town is attacked by blood thirsty ravens that eat human flesh. Meanwhile his wife Cynthia visits a farm where a Mennonite family lives to say farewell to her friend Gretchen and discloses a dark secret about the origin of the fierce ravens.

Cast

Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery
Wayne
Stephen McHattie
Stephen McHattie
Clyde
Kristin Booth
Cynthia
Rod Taylor
Doc
John Ralston
John Ralston
Oskar
Michèle Duquet
Michèle Duquet
Betty
Gray Powell
Stan
Vladimir Bondarenko
Jacob
Megan Park
Megan Park
Gretchen
Ashley Newbrough
Doris
Director Sheldon Wilson
Writer Ben Sztajnkrycer
Composer Steve London
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 7 December 2007
World premiere 7 April 2007
Release date
7 April 2007 USA R
MPAA R
Production Kaw Productions, S.V. Scary Films 6
Also known as
Kaw, A Morte Veste de Negro, Conspiratia corbilor, Corvos, Cuervos asesinos, Die Vögel - Attack from Above, El ataque de los cuervos, Kaw - L'attacco dei corvi imperiali, Kaw: Venganza animal, L'attaque des corbeaux, Los cuervos, Madarak - A hollók támadása, Rongad, Vol noir, W szponach strachu, Τα κοράκια, Вороньё, 烏, 食人鳥, 魔鴉浩劫

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 16 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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