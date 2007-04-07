On the last working day of Sheriff Wayne, his small town is attacked by blood thirsty ravens that eat human flesh. Meanwhile his wife Cynthia visits a farm where a Mennonite family lives to say farewell to her friend Gretchen and discloses a dark secret about the origin of the fierce ravens.
Kaw, A Morte Veste de Negro, Conspiratia corbilor, Corvos, Cuervos asesinos, Die Vögel - Attack from Above, El ataque de los cuervos, Kaw - L'attacco dei corvi imperiali, Kaw: Venganza animal, L'attaque des corbeaux, Los cuervos, Madarak - A hollók támadása, Rongad, Vol noir, W szponach strachu, Τα κοράκια, Вороньё, 烏, 食人鳥, 魔鴉浩劫
Film rating
4.3
Rate10 votes
4.3IMDb
Updated 16 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.