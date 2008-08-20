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Poster of The Disappeared
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Disappeared
5.9

The Disappeared

, 2008
The Disappeared
Great Britain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Disappeared
5.9

Cast

Tom Felton
Tom Felton
Harry Treadaway
Harry Treadaway
Greg Wise
Greg Wise
Alex Jennings
Bronson Webb
Bronson Webb
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Director Johnny Kevorkian
Writer Johnny Kevorkian, Neil Murphy
Composer Ilan Eshkeri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 20 August 2008
Release date
20 August 2008 Russia 18+
20 August 2008 Kazakhstan
20 August 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $966
Production Lost Tribe Productions, Minds Eye Films
Also known as
The Disappeared, Az eltűnt, Disparitia, O Irmão Desaparecido, The Disappeared - Das Böse ist unter uns, Zniknięcia, Пропавший

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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