Something in the Dirt

Something in the Dirt

Something in the Dirt 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 November 2023
World premiere 23 January 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Russia Экспонента
1 December 2022 Australia M
3 November 2022 Finland K-16
24 August 2023 Germany
10 November 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
3 November 2022 Singapore PG13
10 November 2022 Uzbekistan 18+
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $163,688
Production Rustic Films
Also known as
Something in the Dirt, Сверхъестественное. Знаки, Coś w spłachetku ziemi, Terra Desconhecida, Θα έρθει από τον ουρανό, 섬씽 인 더 더트, サムシング・イン・ザ・ダート, 異聞檔案
Director
Justin Benson
Justin Benson
Aaron Moorhead
Aaron Moorhead
Cast
Aaron Moorhead
Aaron Moorhead
Justin Benson
Justin Benson
Sarah Adina Smith
Sarah Adina Smith
Vinny Curran
Vinny Curran
Similar films for Something in the Dirt
The Endless 6.0
The Endless (2017)
Synchronic 6.5
Synchronic (2019)
Spring 6.7
Spring (2014)
Resolution 5.9
Resolution (2012)
After Midnight 5.4
After Midnight (2019)
V/H/S Viral 4.4
V/H/S Viral (2014)

Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3493
Film Reviews

User 13 November 2022, 17:08
Очень странный фильм. Понять о чём он, и для чего нам его показали, очень сложно. Как будто не хватило бюджета на нормпльный сценарий. Слепили как попало.
cmike 20 November 2022, 13:44
Отвратительно. Бред сумасшедшего.
Something in the Dirt - trailer in russian
Something in the Dirt Trailer in russian
Something in the Dirt - second trailer in russian
Something in the Dirt Second trailer in russian
