6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
5 posters
Room 237

Room 237

Room 237 18+
Synopsis

An exploration of various interpretations of Stanley Kubrick's horror film, "The Shining".
Room 237 - trailer 2
Room 237  trailer 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 6 August 2012
World premiere 23 January 2012
23 January 2012 Russia Другое кино 16+
19 June 2013 France
26 October 2012 Great Britain
23 January 2012 Kazakhstan
28 October 2012 Sweden
23 January 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $367,406
Production Highland Park Classics, The Ebersole Hughes Company
Room 237, A 237-es szoba, Habitación 237, Huone 237, O Labirinto de Kubrick, Overlook Hotel - Stanza 237, Pokój 237, Rum 237, Soba 237, Tuba 237, Δωμάτιο 237, Комната 237
Rodney Ascher
Rodney Ascher
Buffy Visick
Bill Blakemore
Geoffrey Cox
Juli Kearns
John Fell Ryan
6.2
12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Room 237 - trailer 2
Room 237 Trailer 2
Room 237 - trailer 1
Room 237 Trailer 1
