Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
6 August 2012
World premiere
23 January 2012
Release date
|23 January 2012
|Russia
| Другое кино
|16+
|19 June 2013
|France
|
|
|26 October 2012
|Great Britain
|
|
|23 January 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|28 October 2012
|Sweden
|
|
|23 January 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$367,406
Production
Highland Park Classics, The Ebersole Hughes Company
Also known as
Room 237, A 237-es szoba, Habitación 237, Huone 237, O Labirinto de Kubrick, Overlook Hotel - Stanza 237, Pokój 237, Rum 237, Soba 237, Tuba 237, Δωμάτιο 237, Комната 237