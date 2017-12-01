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Aggression
3.5
Aggression
, 2017
Aggression
France / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
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3.5
Synopsis
Marie, mute, contacts her sister living in the UK since 12 years after the death of their father. Sarah comes back to France for the funeral.
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Cast
Rick Jacquet
Sarah Nicklin
Sarah
Marie Duchez
Marie
Cédric Torriani
Chris
Sylvain Gonzales
Alex
Director
Rick Jacquet
Writer
Rick Jacquet
Composer
Alastair Adams
,
Max McGuire
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
1 December 2017
Release date
1 December 2017
France
1 December 2017
USA
NR
Budget
€30,000
Production
RJCL production
Also known as
Aggression, Country House, Агрессия
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3.3
IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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