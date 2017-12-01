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Poster of Aggression
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Aggression
3.5

Aggression

, 2017
Aggression
France / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Aggression
3.5

Synopsis

Marie, mute, contacts her sister living in the UK since 12 years after the death of their father. Sarah comes back to France for the funeral.

Cast

Rick Jacquet
Sarah Nicklin
Sarah Nicklin
Sarah
Marie Duchez
Marie
Cédric Torriani
Chris
Sylvain Gonzales
Alex
Director Rick Jacquet
Writer Rick Jacquet
Composer Alastair Adams, Max McGuire
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 1 December 2017
Release date
1 December 2017 France
1 December 2017 USA NR
Budget €30,000
Production RJCL production
Also known as
Aggression, Country House, Агрессия

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.3 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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