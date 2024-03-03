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5.8
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La sombra del tiburón
5.8
La sombra del tiburón
, 2024
La sombra del tiburón
Spain / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
5.8
Cast
Alba Galocha
Alma
Nacho Nugo
Encapuchado
Remate
Terapeuta
Max Wrottesley
Englishman
Denis Gómez
Hombre
Director
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Writer
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Composer
Remate
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
3 March 2024
Budget
€50
Production
Mantarraya Films
Also known as
La sombra del tiburón
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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