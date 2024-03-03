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5.8
Kinoafisha Films La sombra del tiburón
5.8

La sombra del tiburón

, 2024
La sombra del tiburón
Spain / Horror / 18+
5.8

Cast

Alba Galocha
Alba Galocha
Alma
Nacho Nugo
Encapuchado
Remate
Terapeuta
Max Wrottesley
Englishman
Denis Gómez
Denis Gómez
Hombre
Director Gonzalo López-Gallego
Writer Gonzalo López-Gallego
Composer Remate
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 3 March 2024
Budget €50
Production Mantarraya Films
Also known as
La sombra del tiburón

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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