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Poster of Spring Lakes
6.0
Spring Lakes - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spring Lakes
6.0

Spring Lakes

, 2023
Spring Lakes
Great Britain / Drama, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Spring Lakes
6.0
Spring Lakes - Trailer
Spring Lakes  Trailer

Synopsis

When Marcus, a down and out struggling filmmaker goes on a search for his missing sister in Spring Lakes, he encounters strange and mysterious occurrences in the form of a Satanic Cult. Marcus must find his sister before, he too, ...

Cast

Oris Erhuero
Michael Wright
Kavita Kumari
Rangda the Woman in Black
Ranjeet S. Marwa
Occult Member
James Jaysen Bryhan
Marcus Wright
Warren Lee Hicks
Caleb Glowazki
Carl Wharton
Joe Murray
Djonny Chen
Occult Member
Nisaro Karim
Nisaro Karim
Ramsey of the Occult
Samantha Loxley
Shiela Wright
David Lamont
Father Gerald
Jordan Hale
Barry Holden
Tommaso Di Vincenzo
Mother Mannequin
Director Ranjeet S. Marwa
Writer Charmaine Binji, Ranjeet S. Marwa
Composer Martin Rowberry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 January 2024
World premiere 25 August 2023
Production Silent D Pictures, Rocket Sky High Motion Pictures
Also known as
Spring Lakes

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Spring Lakes - Trailer
Spring Lakes Trailer
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