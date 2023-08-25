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6.0
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Spring Lakes
6.0
Spring Lakes
, 2023
Spring Lakes
Great Britain / Drama, Horror / 18+
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6.0
Spring Lakes
Trailer
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Synopsis
When Marcus, a down and out struggling filmmaker goes on a search for his missing sister in Spring Lakes, he encounters strange and mysterious occurrences in the form of a Satanic Cult. Marcus must find his sister before, he too, ...
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Cast
Oris Erhuero
Michael Wright
Kavita Kumari
Rangda the Woman in Black
Ranjeet S. Marwa
Occult Member
James Jaysen Bryhan
Marcus Wright
Warren Lee Hicks
Caleb Glowazki
Carl Wharton
Joe Murray
Djonny Chen
Occult Member
Nisaro Karim
Ramsey of the Occult
Samantha Loxley
Shiela Wright
David Lamont
Father Gerald
Jordan Hale
Barry Holden
Tommaso Di Vincenzo
Mother Mannequin
Director
Ranjeet S. Marwa
Writer
Charmaine Binji
,
Ranjeet S. Marwa
Composer
Martin Rowberry
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 January 2024
World premiere
25 August 2023
Production
Silent D Pictures, Rocket Sky High Motion Pictures
Also known as
Spring Lakes
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026
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