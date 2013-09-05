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Poster of All Cheerleaders Die
5.1
All Cheerleaders Die - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films All Cheerleaders Die
5.1

All Cheerleaders Die

, 2013
All Cheerleaders Die
USA / Horror, Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of All Cheerleaders Die
5.1
All Cheerleaders Die - Trailer
All Cheerleaders Die  Trailer

Synopsis

A rebel girl signs up a group of cheerleaders to help her take down the captain of their high school football team, but a supernatural turn of events thrusts the girls into a different battle.

Cast

Caitlin Stasey
Caitlin Stasey
Sianoa Smit-McPhee
Sianoa Smit-McPhee
Brooke Butler
Brooke Butler
Tracy Bingham
Tom Williamson
Leigh Parker
Nicholas S. Morrison
Sidney Allison
Taylor
Charon R. Arnold
Football Player 25
Shay Astar
Ms. Wolf
Sam Bean
Moochie
Nicholas Bloom
Nicholas
Nadia Boceski
Kayle
Director Lucky McKee, Chris Sivertson
Writer Lucky McKee, Chris Sivertson
Composer Mads Heldtberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 24 January 2015
World premiere 5 September 2013
Release date
5 September 2013 Russia 16+
4 December 2014 Germany
13 October 2014 Great Britain
5 September 2013 Kazakhstan
13 November 2014 South Korea 19
31 October 2013 USA
5 September 2013 Ukraine
Production Modernciné
Based on film “All Cheerleaders Die” (2001)
Also known as
All Cheerleaders Die, All cheerleaders die - Todas las cheerleaders muertas, Đội Nữ Cổ Động Ma, Kisakooritüdrukud surevad, Todas as Cheerleaders Devem Morrer, Tüm Amigolar Ölmeli, Wszystkie cheerleaderki zginą, Все болельщицы умрут, Всички мажоретки умират, オール・チアリーダーズ・ダイ, 去死吧！啦啦隊

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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All Cheerleaders Die - Trailer
All Cheerleaders Die Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack All Cheerleaders Die

Quotes

Tracy Bingham I'm not going to say you have a small dick, Terry, 'cause that would just be predictable. I mean, it's not big, and that's fine, but for the sake of the puppies, I just want to make sure you know how to use it. Three people in my seventeen years have made me come. Myself of course. This really sweet boy at camp the summer after freshman year. Lovely fingers on that boy. And then, not ten minutes ago, I got my frigging socks rocked off... by Maddy. But never by you, Terry.

Frequently asked questions about the film “All Cheerleaders Die”

When is the premiere of the film “All Cheerleaders Die”?

The world premiere of the film “All Cheerleaders Die” was on 5 September 2013.

What is the rating of the film “All Cheerleaders Die”?

The film “All Cheerleaders Die” is rated 5.1/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “All Cheerleaders Die”?

The runtime of the film “All Cheerleaders Die” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Who directed the film “All Cheerleaders Die”?

The film “All Cheerleaders Die” was directed by Lucky McKee and Chris Sivertson.

What film is the film “All Cheerleaders Die” based on?

The film “All Cheerleaders Die” is based on the film “All Cheerleaders Die” (2001).

Who composed the music for the film “All Cheerleaders Die”?

The music for the film “All Cheerleaders Die” was composed by Mads Heldtberg.

Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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