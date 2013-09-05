Tracy Bingham I'm not going to say you have a small dick, Terry, 'cause that would just be predictable. I mean, it's not big, and that's fine, but for the sake of the puppies, I just want to make sure you know how to use it. Three people in my seventeen years have made me come. Myself of course. This really sweet boy at camp the summer after freshman year. Lovely fingers on that boy. And then, not ten minutes ago, I got my frigging socks rocked off... by Maddy. But never by you, Terry.