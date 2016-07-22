Menu
5.1 IMDb Rating: 5
Blair Witch

Blair Witch 18+
Synopsis

After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his vanished sister Heather, James and a group of friends head to the forest believed to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.
Blair Witch  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 3 January 2017
World premiere 22 July 2016
Release date
6 October 2016 Russia Вольга 18+
15 September 2016 Argentina 16
15 September 2016 Australia MA15+
6 October 2016 Belarus
21 September 2016 Belgium
15 September 2016 Brazil 14
21 October 2016 Bulgaria
16 September 2016 Cambodia
16 September 2016 Canada 14A
22 September 2016 Chile 14
22 September 2016 Croatia
24 November 2016 Cyprus
15 September 2016 Denmark 15
7 October 2016 Estonia
16 September 2016 Finland K-16
21 September 2016 France 12
6 October 2016 Georgia
22 September 2016 Germany 16
16 September 2016 Great Britain 15
22 September 2016 Greece Κ-15
15 September 2016 Hong Kong IIB
7 October 2016 Indonesia D
15 September 2016 Ireland 16
21 September 2016 Italy T
1 December 2016 Japan G
6 October 2016 Kazakhstan
15 September 2016 Kuwait
23 September 2016 Latvia
14 October 2016 Lithuania N-16
30 September 2016 Mexico B
15 September 2016 Netherlands 16
16 September 2016 Norway 15
16 September 2016 Pakistan
15 September 2016 Peru
15 September 2016 Philippines R-13
16 September 2016 Poland 16
27 October 2016 Portugal M/16
15 September 2016 Singapore NC16
4 November 2016 Spain 16
23 September 2016 Sweden 15
4 November 2016 Taiwan R-15
22 September 2016 Thailand 15
23 September 2016 Turkey 15+
16 September 2016 USA R
6 October 2016 Ukraine
22 September 2016 Uruguay
23 September 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $45,173,154
Production Lionsgate, Vertigo Entertainment, Room 101
Also known as
Blair Witch, Šuma, Blair Witch: La bruja de Blair, La bruja de Blair, A Bruxa de Blair 3, A Maldição de Blackhills: Bruxa de Blair 3, Blair Cadısı, Blair Witch: Ideglelés 3., Blair Witch: Η επιστροφή, Blairi nõiafilm 3, Bleiro ragana, Blēras ragana, Bruxa de Blair, La légende Blair, O Bosque de Blair Witch, The Blair Witch Project 3, The Woods, Veštica iz Blera 3, Vještica iz Blaira, Vještica iz Blera 3, Ведьма из Блэр: Новая глава, Вещицата от Блеър, Відьма з Блер: Нова глава, ブレア・ウィッチ, 追殺厄夜叢林
Director
Adam Wingard
Adam Wingard
Cast
Wes Robinson
Wes Robinson
Valorie Curry
Valorie Curry
James Allen McCune
James Allen McCune
Corbin Reid
Corbin Reid
Callie Hernandez
Callie Hernandez
Cast and Crew
5.1
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3656
Film Reviews

Андрей 4 May 2017, 10:56
очень слабый и скомканный фильм!
зачем? почему? и какой смысл? - это вопросы как по сюжеты, так и для режиссеров и продюсеров!
Владимир Сомов 9 October 2016, 21:51
Полная херня не советую идти без смысла и не чего страшного просто деньги на ветер всему залу не понравилось!
Quotes
Lisa Arlington Okay, so the Blair Witch. Who is she really?
Talia Elly Kedward. That's what most people say. She was accused of witchcraft after some of the children in town said that she'd taken blood from them. There wasn't much of a trial system back then. Townspeople took her out to these woods, tied her to a tree and left her to die of exposure.
Blair Witch - trailer
Blair Witch Trailer
Listen to the
soundtrack Blair Witch
