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Poster of Don't Hang Up
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Don't Hang Up
5.6

Don't Hang Up

, 2016
Don't Hang Up
Great Britain / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Don't Hang Up
5.6

Synopsis

An evening of drunken prank calls becomes a nightmare for a pair of teenagers when a mysterious stranger turns their own game against them...with deadly consequences.

Cast

Sienna Guillory
Sienna Guillory
Mrs. Kolbein
Gregg Sulkin
Gregg Sulkin
Sam Fuller
Garrett Clayton
Brady Mannion
Parker Sawyers
Parker Sawyers
Mr. Lee
Bella Dayne
Bella Dayne
Peyton Grey
Bob Goodman
Bob Goodman
Larry
Jack Brett Anderson
Jeff Mosley
Edward Killingback
Roy
Mike Bodie
Mr. Frazier
Philip Desmeules
Mr. Lee
Director Damien Macé, Alexis Wajsbrot
Writer Joe Johnson
Composer Aleksi Aubry-Carlson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 5 July 2017
World premiere 4 June 2016
Release date
22 October 2016 Russia 16+
22 October 2016 Brazil
22 October 2016 Great Britain
22 October 2016 Kazakhstan
10 February 2017 USA
22 October 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $332,571
Production WTFilms, Bigscope Films, Wild Spark
Also known as
Don't Hang Up, ¡No cuelgues!, ¡No vayas a colgar!, Llamadas de Muerte, Não Desligue, Não Desligues, Ne prekidaj vezu, Nie rozłączaj się, Θανάσιμη κλήση, Не вешайте трубку, ドント・ハングアップ, 索命連線

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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