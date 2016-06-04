Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Joe Johnson
Composer
Aleksi Aubry-Carlson
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
5 July 2017
World premiere
4 June 2016
Release date
|22 October 2016
|Russia
|
|16+
|22 October 2016
|Brazil
|
|
|22 October 2016
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 October 2016
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|10 February 2017
|USA
|
|
|22 October 2016
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$332,571
Production
WTFilms, Bigscope Films, Wild Spark
Also known as
Don't Hang Up, ¡No cuelgues!, ¡No vayas a colgar!, Llamadas de Muerte, Não Desligue, Não Desligues, Ne prekidaj vezu, Nie rozłączaj się, Θανάσιμη κλήση, Не вешайте трубку, ドント・ハングアップ, 索命連線