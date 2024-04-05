Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Üç Harfliler: Nazar
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Üç Harfliler: Nazar
5.4

Üç Harfliler: Nazar

, 2024
Üç Harfliler: Nazar
Turkey / Horror / 18+
Poster of Üç Harfliler: Nazar
5.4

Cast

Gülderen Güler
Hatice Irkin
Melike Balçik
Batuhan Gülcemal
Alperen Çavdar
Elcin Atamgüc
Zeliha
Alp Aras
Dr. Eren
Elis Sezgin
Berfin Naz Uzar
Director Melodi Tözüm
Writer Melodi Tözüm
Composer Resit Gözdamla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 April 2024
Release date
18 April 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
10 April 2024 Turkey 16+
Worldwide Gross $433,356
Production Muhtesem Film, TME Films
Also known as
Üç Harfliler: Nazar

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more