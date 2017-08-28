Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Terror of Hallow's Eve
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Terror of Hallow's Eve
5.1

The Terror of Hallow's Eve

, 2017
The Terror of Hallow's Eve
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Terror of Hallow's Eve
5.1

Synopsis

After a fifteen-year-old is brutally beaten up by High School bullies, his wish for revenge unknowingly unleashes the Terror of Halloween.

Cast

Caleb Thomas
Tim Stevens
Sarah Lancaster
Linda Stevens
JT Neal
JT Neal
Brian
Doug Jones
Doug Jones
The Trickster
Kent Kasper
Christian Kane
Christian Kane
Bobby Stevens
Anne Reid
Anne Reid
Annie Read
April
Mcabe Gregg
Spaz
Niko Papastefanou
Chuck
Christie Nicole Chaplin
Stephanie
Brett Staimley
Dr. Kennedy
Director Todd Tucker
Writer Zack Ward, Martin Astles, Ronald L. Halvas, Todd Tucker
Composer Jeffery Alan Jones, Chris Walden
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 10 June 2019
World premiere 28 August 2017
Release date
28 August 2017 USA
Production Illusion Industries, Quixotic Productions, Quest Pacifica
Also known as
The Terror of Hallow's Eve, Terror of Halloween, Terror w Halloween, The Terror, Ужас Хэллоуина, ディアボロ　世界一呪われた事件

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Girl in the Clouds
The Girl in the Clouds
2026, France / Belgium, Animation
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more