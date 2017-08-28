5.1The Terror of Hallow's Eve
The Terror of Hallow's Eve, 2017
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
After a fifteen-year-old is brutally beaten up by High School bullies, his wish for revenge unknowingly unleashes the Terror of Halloween.
Cast
Caleb Thomas
Tim Stevens
Kent Kasper
Annie Read
April
Niko Papastefanou
Chuck
Christie Nicole Chaplin
Stephanie
Brett Staimley
Dr. Kennedy
Director Todd Tucker
Writer Zack Ward, Martin Astles, Ronald L. Halvas, Todd Tucker
Composer Jeffery Alan Jones, Chris Walden
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 10 June 2019
World premiere 28 August 2017
Release date
|28 August 2017
|USA
Production Illusion Industries, Quixotic Productions, Quest Pacifica
Also known as
The Terror of Hallow's Eve, Terror of Halloween, Terror w Halloween, The Terror, Ужас Хэллоуина, ディアボロ 世界一呪われた事件
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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