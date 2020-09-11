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6.3
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Psycho Goreman
6.3
Psycho Goreman
, 2020
Psycho Goreman
Canada / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.3
Synopsis
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia.
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Cast
Matthew Ninaber
Psycho Goreman (PG)
Nita-Josée Hanna
Mimi
Owen Myre
Luke
Steven Vlahos
Psycho Goreman (PG)
Alexis Kara Hancey
Susan
Adam Brooks
Greg
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Anna Tierney
Pandora
Roxine Latoya Plummer
Human Pandora
Alex Chung
Darkscream
Director
Steven Kostanski
Writer
Steven Kostanski
Composer
Blitz//Berlin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
22 January 2021
World premiere
11 September 2020
Release date
22 January 2021
Canada
29 July 2021
Japan
11 September 2020
Portugal
Budget
1,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross
$95,384
Production
Dystopia Films, Raven Banner Entertainment
Also known as
Psycho Goreman, サイコ・ゴアマン, Goreman - O Psicopata, PG: Psycho Goreman, Psikopat Boynuzlu, Psühho mõrvarid, Очень странный пришелец, Псих-расчленитель, 싸이코 고어맨
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 22 November 2024
Stills
Quotes
Psycho Goreman (PG)
I do not care for hunky boys. Or do I?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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