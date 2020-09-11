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Poster of Psycho Goreman
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Psycho Goreman
6.3

Psycho Goreman

, 2020
Psycho Goreman
Canada / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Psycho Goreman
6.3

Synopsis

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia.

Cast

Matthew Ninaber
Matthew Ninaber
Psycho Goreman (PG)
Nita-Josée Hanna
Mimi
Owen Myre
Luke
Steven Vlahos
Psycho Goreman (PG)
Alexis Kara Hancey
Susan
Adam Brooks
Adam Brooks
Greg
Kristen MacCulloch
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Kristen MacCulloch
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Kristen MacCulloch
Kristen MacCulloch
Alasdair's Mom
Anna Tierney
Pandora
Roxine Latoya Plummer
Human Pandora
Alex Chung
Darkscream
Director Steven Kostanski
Writer Steven Kostanski
Composer Blitz//Berlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 22 January 2021
World premiere 11 September 2020
Release date
22 January 2021 Canada
29 July 2021 Japan
11 September 2020 Portugal
Budget 1,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $95,384
Production Dystopia Films, Raven Banner Entertainment
Also known as
Psycho Goreman, サイコ・ゴアマン, Goreman - O Psicopata, PG: Psycho Goreman, Psikopat Boynuzlu, Psühho mõrvarid, Очень странный пришелец, Псих-расчленитель, 싸이코 고어맨

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 22 November 2024
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