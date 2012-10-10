Heather Mason
Alessa...
Alessa
Daughter... Sister... Self.
Heather Mason
No!
Alessa
I gave you life so you could live my dream. You're the part of me that could be free of this pain, could live and feel love!
Heather Mason
Do you feel nothing?
Alessa
Nothing but hate.
Heather Mason
They say you are a demon...
Alessa
They are right.
Heather Mason
You created this nightmare...
Alessa
Everyone has a different nightmare in Silent Hill... I am theirs...
Heather Mason
I have to save my father!
Alessa
He's not my father, or yours... And sacrifices, have to be made.
Heather Mason
Go to hell!
Alessa
Can't you see it? We're already here... And you are not welcome!
Alessa
Do you think, I won't destroy you?
Heather Mason
How can you? I am you.
Alessa
Time to take back what I gave you!
Alessa
Stop!
Alessa
We are one, again.
