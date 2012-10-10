Menu
6.3 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Silent Hill: Revelation

Silent Hill: Revelation

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D 18+
Synopsis

When her adoptive father disappears, Sharon Da Silva is drawn into a strange and terrifying alternate reality that holds answers to the horrific nightmares that have plagued her since childhood.
Silent Hill: Revelation - trailer in russian
Silent Hill: Revelation  trailer in russian
Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 10 October 2012
Release date
25 October 2012 Russia Вест 16+
29 November 2012 Argentina
25 October 2012 Belarus
31 October 2012 Belgium
10 October 2012 Brazil
26 October 2012 Bulgaria
9 November 2012 Colombia
28 November 2012 France
29 November 2012 Germany
31 October 2012 Great Britain
25 October 2012 Hong Kong
1 November 2012 Hungary
31 October 2012 Ireland
30 October 2012 Italy
25 October 2012 Kazakhstan
2 November 2012 Mexico
3 January 2013 Netherlands
22 November 2012 Portugal
2 November 2012 Romania
6 December 2012 Singapore
26 October 2012 Spain
23 October 2012 Thailand
9 November 2012 Turkey
26 October 2012 USA
25 October 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $55,362,705
Production Davis Films, Dynamic Effects Canada, Konami
Also known as
Silent Hill: Revelation, Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, Silent Hill: Revelación 3D, Terror en Silent Hill 2: La revelación, Návrat do Silent Hill 3D, Ngọn Đồi Câm Lặng: Chìa Khóa Của Quỷ, Sajlent Hil: Otkrovenje, Sessiz Tepe: Karabasan, Silent Hill - Revelação, Silent Hill - Révélation, Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill: Apokalipsa, Silent hill: hitgalout, Silent Hill: Ilmutus 3D, Silent Hill: Kinyilatkoztatás 3D, Silent Hill: Otkrivenje 3D, Silent Hill: Revelação, Silent Hill: Revelação 3D, Silent Hill: Revelatia 3D, Silent Hill. Revelation, Tylioji kalva: apsireiškimas, Сайлент Гілл 2, Сайлент Хилл 2, Сайлент Хілл 2, Сайлънт Хил: Откровение 3D, サイレントヒル, サイレントヒル: リベレーション, サイレントヒル: リベレーション3D, 沉默之丘2：啟示錄
Director
Cast
Sean Bean
Malcolm McDowell
Cast and Crew
6.3
4.9 IMDb
Film Reviews

Foggy 2 April 2015, 12:51
если анализировать объективно, то результат фильма как нельзя лучше отражает фраза "начали за здравие" и тд...
учитывая, сколько времени…
patish 2 April 2015, 12:51
я наверно из числа немногих кто ещё на приставке играл в первый СХ. просто хочу сказать, что тот кто не играл в него, тот не может полностью понимать…
Quotes
Heather Mason Alessa...
Alessa Daughter... Sister... Self.
Heather Mason No!
Alessa I gave you life so you could live my dream. You're the part of me that could be free of this pain, could live and feel love!
Heather Mason Do you feel nothing?
Alessa Nothing but hate.
Heather Mason They say you are a demon...
Alessa They are right.
Heather Mason You created this nightmare...
Alessa Everyone has a different nightmare in Silent Hill... I am theirs...
Heather Mason I have to save my father!
Alessa He's not my father, or yours... And sacrifices, have to be made.
Heather Mason Go to hell!
Alessa Can't you see it? We're already here... And you are not welcome!
Alessa Do you think, I won't destroy you?
Heather Mason How can you? I am you.
Alessa Time to take back what I gave you!
Alessa Stop!
Alessa We are one, again.
Silent Hill: Revelation - trailer in russian
Silent Hill: Revelation Trailer in russian
Silent Hill: Revelation - fragment 3
Silent Hill: Revelation Fragment 3
