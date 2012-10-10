Heather Mason Alessa...

Alessa Daughter... Sister... Self.

Heather Mason No!

Alessa I gave you life so you could live my dream. You're the part of me that could be free of this pain, could live and feel love!

Heather Mason Do you feel nothing?

Alessa Nothing but hate.

Heather Mason They say you are a demon...

Alessa They are right.

Heather Mason You created this nightmare...

Alessa Everyone has a different nightmare in Silent Hill... I am theirs...

Heather Mason I have to save my father!

Alessa He's not my father, or yours... And sacrifices, have to be made.

Heather Mason Go to hell!

Alessa Can't you see it? We're already here... And you are not welcome!

Alessa Do you think, I won't destroy you?

Heather Mason How can you? I am you.

Alessa Time to take back what I gave you!

Alessa Stop!