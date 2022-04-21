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Poster of Virus-32
5.5
Virus-32 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Virus-32
5.5

Virus-32

, 2022
Virus-32
Argentina, Uruguay / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Virus-32
5.5
Virus-32 - Dubbed trailer
Virus-32  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A virus is unleashed and a chilling massacre runs through the streets of Montevideo.

Cast

Pilar Garcia Ayala
Tata
Daniel Hendler
Daniel Hendler
Luis
Paula Silva
Iris
Franco Villa
Sofía González
Miriam
Franco Rilla
Javi
Rasjid César
El Ejecutivo
Anaisy Brunet
Nicky
Tiziano Núñez
Nico
Juan Fodde
Simon
Virginia Méndez
Abuela
Director Gustavo Hernández
Writer Gustavo Hernández, Juma Fodde
Composer Hernán González Villamil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Uruguay
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 April 2022
World premiere 21 April 2022
Release date
11 May 2023 Russia RWV Film 18+
21 April 2022 Argentina
3 November 2022 Hong Kong
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $145,658
Production Aeroplano Cine, Mother Superior, Plaza Mayor Company
Also known as
Virus-32, Virus 32, Vírus-32, Virus: 32, Virus:32, Wirus-32, Xác Sống 32s, Вирус-32, Эпидемия: Вирус 32, 屍毒入侵32秒, 屍煞32, 病毒32, VIRUS ウィルス：32

Film rating

5.5
Rate 16 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Virus-32 - Dubbed trailer
Virus-32 Dubbed trailer
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