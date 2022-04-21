Cast
Rasjid César
El Ejecutivo
Cast and Crew
Composer
Hernán González Villamil
Film details
Country
Argentina / Uruguay
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 April 2022
World premiere
21 April 2022
Release date
|11 May 2023
|Russia
| RWV Film
|18+
|21 April 2022
|Argentina
|
|
|3 November 2022
|Hong Kong
|
|
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$145,658
Production
Aeroplano Cine, Mother Superior, Plaza Mayor Company
Also known as
Virus-32, Virus 32, Vírus-32, Virus: 32, Virus:32, Wirus-32, Xác Sống 32s, Вирус-32, Эпидемия: Вирус 32, 屍毒入侵32秒, 屍煞32, 病毒32, VIRUS ウィルス：32