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Poster of Deep Red
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Deep Red
7.6

Deep Red

, 1975
Profondo rosso
Italy / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Deep Red
7.6

Synopsis

After witnessing the murder of a famous psychic, a musician teams up with a feisty reporter to find the killer while evading attempts on their lives by the unseen assailant bent on keeping a dark secret buried.

Cast

David Hemmings
David Hemmings
Marcus Daly
Daria Nicolodi
Gianna Brezzi
Gabriele Lavia
Carlo
Macha Méril
Macha Méril
Helga Ulmann
Eros Pagni
Calcabrini
Giuliana Calandra
Amanda Righetti
Clara Calamai
Carlo's Mother
Piero Mazzinghi
Bardi
Glauco Mauri
Giordani
Aldo Bonamano
Carlo's Father
Director Dario Argento
Writer Dario Argento, Bernardino Zapponi
Composer Giorgio Gaslini, Goblin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 7 March 1975
Release date
17 August 1977 France
7 March 1975 Italy
23 September 1978 Japan R18+
1 April 1976 Netherlands
24 December 1978 South Korea 18
31 October 1975 Spain
12 February 2018 Sweden
11 June 1976 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $69,831
Production Rizzoli Film, Seda Spettacoli
Also known as
Profondo rosso, Deep Red, Rojo profundo, Bloedlink, Chipsyomega, Deep red - verenpunainen kauhu, Derin Kırmızı, Dripping Deep Red, Głęboka czerwień, Gonoszság Áldozatai, Haak wai yan, La tigre dai denti a sciabola, Les Frissons de l'angoisse, Les frissons de la terreur, Mélyvörös, Mordets Melodi, Murhan melodia, O Mistério da Casa Assombrada, Prelúdio Para Matar, Profondo Rosso - Die Farbe des Todes, Profondo rosso - Mord i rødt, Profoundly Red, Rojo oscuro, Rosso - Die Farbe des Todes, Sasuperia Part 2, Skrivnost zapuscene hise, Sodriai raudona, Tajna napuštene kuće, Tamno crveno, The Deep Red Hatchet Murders, The Hatchet Murders, The shiver of agony, Tmavě červená, Tumepunane, Vathy kokkino, Verenpunainen kauhu, Xamhit, Xia huai ren, Βαθύ κόκκινο, Η ανατριχίλα της αγωνίας, Σχιζοφρένεια, Криваво-червоний, Кроваво-красное, Кърваво-червено, サスペリア PART2, 嚇壞人, 深夜止步, Suspiria part 2, Prelúdio para Matar [1975], Dario Argento's Deep Red, サスペリアPART2 赤い深淵, 深红, 써스페리아 2, Qan Qırmızı

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2023

Quotes

Helga Ulmann It was - I can't explain it - something strange and sharp, like the prick of a thorn. It upset me, but it's all right now.
[Gasps]
Helga Ulmann I can feel death in this room! I feel a presence, a twisted mind sending me thoughts! Perverted, murderous thoughts... Go away! You have killed! And you will kill again!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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