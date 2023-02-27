After witnessing the murder of a famous psychic, a musician teams up with a feisty reporter to find the killer while evading attempts on their lives by the unseen assailant bent on keeping a dark secret buried.
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Film rating
7.6
Rate11 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 27 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Helga UlmannIt was - I can't explain it - something strange and sharp, like the prick of a thorn. It upset me, but it's all right now.
[Gasps]
Helga UlmannI can feel death in this room! I feel a presence, a twisted mind sending me thoughts! Perverted, murderous thoughts... Go away! You have killed! And you will kill again!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.