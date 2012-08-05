Menu
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Chained

Chained

Chained 18+
Synopsis

Bob, a cab-driving serial killer who stalks his prey on the city streets alongside his reluctant protégé Tim, who must make a life or death choice between following in Bob's footsteps or breaking free from his captor.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 28 October 2012
World premiere 5 August 2012
Release date
5 August 2012 Russia 18+
2 October 2012 Brazil
16 April 2013 Germany
5 August 2012 Kazakhstan
2 October 2012 USA
5 August 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $77,839
Production Envision Media Arts, RGB Productions
Also known as
Chained, Encadenado, Rabbit, Acorrentados, Ahelais, În lanturi, Láncra verve, Prirakintas, U okovima, Xiềng Xích, На цепи, 束缚, 非法囚禁
Director
Jennifer Lynch
Cast
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Eamon Farren
Eamon Farren
Evan Bird
Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond
Conor Leslie
Conor Leslie
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Bob Without education, you're fucked. I mean, you've seen some things. I've showed you some things for sure, but you haven't understood them. You ever do a puzzle? You know the kind of puzzle that has the picture on the outside of the box? That's what people are. Pictures on the outside, pieces inside.
Stills
