Bob, a cab-driving serial killer who stalks his prey on the city streets alongside his reluctant protégé Tim, who must make a life or death choice between following in Bob's footsteps or breaking free from his captor.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2012
Online premiere28 October 2012
World premiere5 August 2012
Release date
5 August 2012
Russia
18+
2 October 2012
Brazil
16 April 2013
Germany
5 August 2012
Kazakhstan
2 October 2012
USA
5 August 2012
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$77,839
ProductionEnvision Media Arts, RGB Productions
Also known as
Chained, Encadenado, Rabbit, Acorrentados, Ahelais, În lanturi, Láncra verve, Prirakintas, U okovima, Xiềng Xích, На цепи, 束缚, 非法囚禁
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
BobWithout education, you're fucked. I mean, you've seen some things. I've showed you some things for sure, but you haven't understood them. You ever do a puzzle? You know the kind of puzzle that has the picture on the outside of the box? That's what people are. Pictures on the outside, pieces inside.