The Munsters
The Munsters
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
27 September 2022
World premiere
27 September 2022
Release date
|27 September 2022
|Mexico
|
|B-15
|28 October 2022
|USA
|
|PG
MPAA
PG
Production
Capital Arts Entertainment, Hero Squared, Spookshow International
Also known as
The Munsters, La familia Monster, A csalárd család, Die Munsters, I Mostri, Les Monstres, Les Munster, Munster Ailesi, My Monster, Os Monstros, Rob Zombie's the Munsters, Семейка монстров, 몬스터 가족