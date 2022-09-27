Menu
Poster of The Munsters
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Munsters

The Munsters

The Munsters 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 September 2022
World premiere 27 September 2022
Release date
27 September 2022 Mexico B-15
28 October 2022 USA PG
MPAA PG
Production Capital Arts Entertainment, Hero Squared, Spookshow International
Also known as
The Munsters, La familia Monster, A csalárd család, Die Munsters, I Mostri, Les Monstres, Les Munster, Munster Ailesi, My Monster, Os Monstros, Rob Zombie's the Munsters, Семейка монстров, 몬스터 가족
Director
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie
Cast
Sheri Moon Zombie
Sheri Moon Zombie
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Jeff Daniel Phillips
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Munsters
31 5.4
31 (2016)
The Lords of Salem 5.1
The Lords of Salem (2012)
Halloween 6.3
Halloween (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses 6.2
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
Halloween II 5.9
Halloween II (2009)
John Dies at the End 6.4
John Dies at the End (2012)
The Haunted World of El Superbeasto 5.9
The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2007)
3 from Hell 5.4
3 from Hell (2019)
The Devil's Rejects 6.8
The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Film rating

4.4
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Herman Munster Have you fellas heard about the new glass coffins?
Mr. Gateman We have not. Are they successful?
Herman Munster Remains to be seen, Mr. Gateman. Remains. To be seen.
[Herman laughs]
