Circus of Horrors, Der rote Schatten, El fantasma del circo, Le cirque des horreurs, Borzalmak cirkusza, Büyük Sirkin Maceraları, Circo dos Horrores, Circul ororilor, Der Narbenteufel, El circo del terror, Il circo degli orrori, Kauhujen sirkus, Moordenaar uit liefde, Phantom of the Circus, Rædslernes cirkus, Satsujinki tôjô, Skrekkens sirkus, To tsirko ton eglimaton, Цирк ужасов, 殺人鬼登場, Circo de los horrores
Film rating
6.0
Rate11 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
Dr. Rossiter, alias Dr. Bernard SchuelerQuick, get her to a doctor. And send the clowns in.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.