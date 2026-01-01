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Poster of Circus of Horrors
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Circus of Horrors
6.0

Circus of Horrors

, 1960
Circus of Horrors
Great Britain / Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of Circus of Horrors
6.0

Cast

Anton Diffring
Dr. Rossiter aka Dr. Bernard Schüler
Erika Remberg
Elissa Caro
Yvonne Monlaur
Nicole Vanet
Jane Hylton
Angela
Kenneth Griffith
Martin
Donald Pleasence
Vanet
Conrad Phillips
Insp. Arthur Ames
Jack Gwillim
Supt. Andrews
Vanda Hudson
Magda von Meck
Yvonne Romain
Melina
Director Sidney Hayers
Writer George Baxt
Composer Muir Mathieson, Franz Reizenstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 1 April 1960
Release date
11 August 1960 Germany
1 April 1960 Great Britain
31 August 1960 USA
Production Lynx Films Ltd.
Also known as
Circus of Horrors, Der rote Schatten, El fantasma del circo, Le cirque des horreurs, Borzalmak cirkusza, Büyük Sirkin Maceraları, Circo dos Horrores, Circul ororilor, Der Narbenteufel, El circo del terror, Il circo degli orrori, Kauhujen sirkus, Moordenaar uit liefde, Phantom of the Circus, Rædslernes cirkus, Satsujinki tôjô, Skrekkens sirkus, To tsirko ton eglimaton, Цирк ужасов, 殺人鬼登場, Circo de los horrores

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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