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8.2
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Maa Oori Polimera 2
8.2
Maa Oori Polimera 2
, 2023
Maa Oori Polimera 2
India / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.2
Synopsis
In a village plagued by black magic, a policeman sets off to seek justice for his brother's meaningless murder but discovers something unexpected.
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Cast
Baladitya
Kamakshi Bhaskarla
Sahithi Dasari
Rakendu Mouli
Satyam Rajesh
Rajsekhar Aningi
Karuna Kumar
Naga Sadhu
Chitram Seenu
Getup Srinu
Ravi Varma
Director
Anil Viswanath
Writer
Anil Viswanath
Composer
Gyaani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 November 2023
Release date
3 November 2023
Great Britain
15
2 November 2023
India
A
3 November 2023
UAE
TBC
Budget
40,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$17,698
Production
Shree Krishna Creations
Also known as
Maa Oori Polimera 2
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Film rating
8.2
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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