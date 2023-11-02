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Poster of Maa Oori Polimera 2
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Maa Oori Polimera 2
8.2

Maa Oori Polimera 2

, 2023
Maa Oori Polimera 2
India / Horror / 18+
Poster of Maa Oori Polimera 2
8.2

Synopsis

In a village plagued by black magic, a policeman sets off to seek justice for his brother's meaningless murder but discovers something unexpected.

Cast

Baladitya
Kamakshi Bhaskarla
Sahithi Dasari
Rakendu Mouli
Satyam Rajesh
Rajsekhar Aningi
Karuna Kumar
Naga Sadhu
Chitram Seenu
Getup Srinu
Ravi Varma
Director Anil Viswanath
Writer Anil Viswanath
Composer Gyaani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 November 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Great Britain 15
2 November 2023 India A
3 November 2023 UAE TBC
Budget 40,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $17,698
Production Shree Krishna Creations
Also known as
Maa Oori Polimera 2

Film rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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