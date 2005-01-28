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Poster of Alone in the Dark
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Alone in the Dark
3.6

Alone in the Dark

, 2005
Alone in the Dark
Canada, Germany, USA / Horror, Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Alone in the Dark
3.6

Cast

Christian Slater
Christian Slater
Edward Carnby
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Aline Cedrac
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Commander Burke
Will Sanderson
Agent Miles
Mark Acheson
Mark Acheson
Captain Chernick
Mike Dopud
Frank C. Turner
Fischer
Matthew Walker
Professor Hudgens
Matthew Walker
Professor Hudgens
Darren Shahlavi
John
Karin Konoval
Karin Konoval
Sister Clara
Craig Bruhnanski
80's Sheriff
Director Uwe Boll
Writer Elan Mastai, Michael Roesch, Peter Scheerer
Composer Bernd Wendlandt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 2 August 2005
World premiere 28 January 2005
Release date
21 April 2005 Russia Lizard
14 April 2005 Belarus
4 July 2010 Belgium
28 January 2005 Canada 14A
20 March 2009 China
7 December 2005 Egypt
24 February 2005 Germany
17 November 2005 Greece
29 July 2005 Italy
20 May 2006 Japan
14 April 2005 Kazakhstan
6 July 2005 Kuwait
27 April 2005 Philippines
4 August 2005 Portugal
20 January 2006 Spain
3 March 2005 Thailand
18 May 2005 UAE
28 January 2005 USA
14 April 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,693,645
Production Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, Herold Productions, Brightlight Pictures
Also known as
Alone in the Dark, Solo en la oscuridad, Alone in the Dark - Sozinhos no Escuro, Alone in the Dark: O Despertar do Mal, Alone in the Dark: Wyspa cienia, Arôn in za dâku, Aux portes de la noirceur, Egyedül a sötétben, Gudan yixia, Karanlıkta Tek Başına, Misterele întunericului, Oscuridad demoníaca, Sám v temnote, Sami u tami, Smrtonosna tama, Üksinda pimeduses, Один в темноте, Один у темряві, Сам в мрака, アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク, 異形鬼屋, Karanlikta Tek Basina

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
2.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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