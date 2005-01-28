Alone in the Dark, Solo en la oscuridad, Alone in the Dark - Sozinhos no Escuro, Alone in the Dark: O Despertar do Mal, Alone in the Dark: Wyspa cienia, Arôn in za dâku, Aux portes de la noirceur, Egyedül a sötétben, Gudan yixia, Karanlıkta Tek Başına, Misterele întunericului, Oscuridad demoníaca, Sám v temnote, Sami u tami, Smrtonosna tama, Üksinda pimeduses, Один в темноте, Один у темряві, Сам в мрака, アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク, 異形鬼屋, Karanlikta Tek Basina
Film rating
3.6
Rate10 votes
2.4IMDb
Quotes
Edward CarnbyIf they disrupt electricity, how come my flashlight still works?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.