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Poster of Premonition
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Premonition
5.6

Premonition

, 2004
Yogen
Japan / Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Premonition
5.6

Cast

Hiroshi Mikami
Hideki Satomi
Noriko Sakai
Ayaka Satomi
Maki Horikita
Sayuri Wakakubo
Mayumi Ono
Misato Miyamoto
Hana Inoue
Nana Satomi
Masao Mukai
Nyûsu no Koe
Reiko Hiroshige
Nyûsu no Koe
Takahiro Takano
Nyûsu no Koe
Rui Tsurumizu
Josei Ripôtâ
Gaku Adachi
Dansei Kisha
Director Norio Tsuruta
Writer Noboru Takagi, Norio Tsuruta, Jirô Tsunoda
Composer Kenji Kawai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 January 2004
Release date
2 October 2004 Japan
1 January 2004 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $652,525
Production Entertainment Farm (EF), Fellah Pictures, Geneon Entertainment
Also known as
Yogen, Premonition, Dimosievma thanatou, El diario del terror, Előérzet, J horâ shiatâ 2, J-Horror Theater Vol. 2, La premonición, O Terror da Premonição, Önsezi, Predskazanje, Premonición, Premonición (Yogen), Prémonition, Premontion, Wizje, Предчувствие, 予言（2004）, 預言, Передчуття

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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