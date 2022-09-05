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Poster of Don't Worry Darling
6.4
Don't Worry Darling - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Don't Worry Darling
6.4

Don't Worry Darling

, 2022
Don't Worry Darling
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Don't Worry Darling
6.4
Don't Worry Darling - Trailer
Don't Worry Darling  Trailer

Cast

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Alice
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Bunny
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan
Shelley
Harry Styles
Harry Styles
Jack
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan
Shelley
Sydney Chandler
Sydney Chandler
Violet
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Frank
Kiki Layne
Margaret
Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll
Dean
Kate Berlant
Kate Berlant
Peg
Asif Ali
Peter
Director Olivia Wilde
Writer Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 September 2022
World premiere 5 September 2022
Release date
19 June 2026 Russia
6 October 2022 Australia
20 September 2022 Azerbaijan 18+
22 September 2022 Brazil
23 September 2022 Canada
22 September 2022 Czechia
23 September 2022 Estonia -
23 September 2022 Finland
5 October 2022 France
22 September 2022 Georgia R
22 September 2022 Germany
23 September 2022 Great Britain
22 September 2022 Greece K15
22 September 2022 Hong Kong
12 October 2022 Indonesia
23 September 2022 Ireland 16
13 October 2022 Israel
22 September 2022 Italy
11 November 2022 Japan
22 September 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
22 September 2022 Kyrgyzstan
23 September 2022 Latvia N16
23 September 2022 Lithuania
22 September 2022 Netherlands 16
23 September 2022 Norway 15
28 September 2022 Philippines R-16
23 September 2022 Romania
22 September 2022 Singapore M18
22 September 2022 Slovakia 15
23 September 2022 Spain
23 September 2022 Sweden 15
22 September 2022 Taiwan 輔15+
17 November 2022 Thailand
23 September 2022 Turkey 16+
23 September 2022 USA
22 September 2022 Uruguay
30 September 2022 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $87,609,403
Production Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), New Line Cinema, New Line Productions
Also known as
Don't Worry Darling, No te preocupes, cariño, No te preocupes cariño, Не беспокойся, дорогая, 別擔心親愛的, Al Tid'agi Yakirati, Ära muretse kullake, Dert Etme Sevgilim, Em Yêu, Đừng Sợ, Não Se Preocupe, Querida, Não Te Preocupes, Querida, Ne brini draga, Ne skrbi, draga, Ne t'inquiète pas chérie, Neboj sa, zlatko, Neraizējies, dārgā, Nesijaudink, brangioji, Nie martw się, kochanie, Nincs baj, drágám, No te preocupes, querida, Nu îți face griji, dragă, To nic, drahá, Μην ανησυχείς αγάπη μου, Не брини, драга, Не се тревожи, скъпа, Не хвилюйся, серденько, 돈트 워리 달링, ドント・ウォーリー・ダーリン, 亲爱的别担心, อย่ากังวลไปเลยที่รัก, Don’t Worry, Darling, Não Te Preocupes Querida, 걱정말아요 그대

Film rating

6.4
Rate 16 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Don't Worry Darling - Trailer
Don't Worry Darling Trailer
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Quotes

Frank [to Alice] My God, you fascinate me. Because I've been waiting for someone like you - someone to challenge me. No great man has changed the course of history without being pushed to the limits of his potential. And you push me. Yeah...
[chuckles]
Frank I do hope you keep going.
[long pause]
Frank And yet, here you are... preparing dinner... like a good girl.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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