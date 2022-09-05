ProductionCanadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), New Line Cinema, New Line Productions
Also known as
Don't Worry Darling, No te preocupes, cariño, No te preocupes cariño, Не беспокойся, дорогая, 別擔心親愛的, Al Tid'agi Yakirati, Ära muretse kullake, Dert Etme Sevgilim, Em Yêu, Đừng Sợ, Não Se Preocupe, Querida, Não Te Preocupes, Querida, Ne brini draga, Ne skrbi, draga, Ne t'inquiète pas chérie, Neboj sa, zlatko, Neraizējies, dārgā, Nesijaudink, brangioji, Nie martw się, kochanie, Nincs baj, drágám, No te preocupes, querida, Nu îți face griji, dragă, To nic, drahá, Μην ανησυχείς αγάπη μου, Не брини, драга, Не се тревожи, скъпа, Не хвилюйся, серденько, 돈트 워리 달링, ドント・ウォーリー・ダーリン, 亲爱的别担心, อย่ากังวลไปเลยที่รัก, Don’t Worry, Darling, Não Te Preocupes Querida, 걱정말아요 그대
Frank[to Alice]My God, you fascinate me. Because I've been waiting for someone like you - someone to challenge me. No great man has changed the course of history without being pushed to the limits of his potential. And you push me. Yeah...
[chuckles]
FrankI do hope you keep going.
[long pause]
FrankAnd yet, here you are... preparing dinner... like a good girl.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.