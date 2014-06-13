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Poster of Inner Demons
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Inner Demons
5.2

Inner Demons

, 2014
Inner Demons
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Inner Demons
5.2

Synopsis

A reality television crew, whose show features stories about drug addicts, finds that their 16-year-old junkie for their latest episode might actually not be fighting addiction, but a demonic force gripping her soul.

Cast

Susan Ateh
Nurse Shanti
Leslie Coutterand
Brian Flaherty
Tim
Adrian Gaeta
William Thomas Jones
Katana Martinez
Lara Vosburgh
Carson Morris
Kevan McClellan
Jason Hurwitz
Kate Whitney
Suzanne Tully
Colleen McGrann
Beth Morris
Christopher Parker
Steve Morris
Ashley Sutton
McKee Littlefield
Director Seth Grossman
Writer Glenn Gers
Composer Ádám Balázs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 13 June 2014
Release date
13 June 2014 Russia 18+
13 June 2014 Kazakhstan
13 June 2014 USA
13 June 2014 Ukraine
Production Schorr Pictures
Also known as
Inner Demons, Unutrašnji Demoni, Con el demonio adentro, Inner Demons - Hell Is Within You, Внутренние демоны

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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