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5.2
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Inner Demons
5.2
Inner Demons
, 2014
Inner Demons
USA / Horror / 18+
About
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5.2
Synopsis
A reality television crew, whose show features stories about drug addicts, finds that their 16-year-old junkie for their latest episode might actually not be fighting addiction, but a demonic force gripping her soul.
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Cast
Susan Ateh
Nurse Shanti
Leslie Coutterand
Brian Flaherty
Tim
Adrian Gaeta
William Thomas Jones
Katana Martinez
Lara Vosburgh
Carson Morris
Kevan McClellan
Jason Hurwitz
Kate Whitney
Suzanne Tully
Colleen McGrann
Beth Morris
Christopher Parker
Steve Morris
Ashley Sutton
McKee Littlefield
Director
Seth Grossman
Writer
Glenn Gers
Composer
Ádám Balázs
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
13 June 2014
Release date
13 June 2014
Russia
18+
13 June 2014
Kazakhstan
13 June 2014
USA
13 June 2014
Ukraine
Production
Schorr Pictures
Also known as
Inner Demons, Unutrašnji Demoni, Con el demonio adentro, Inner Demons - Hell Is Within You, Внутренние демоны
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
11
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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