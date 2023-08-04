Benson
So, how long you been out of high school? What it is, like three years?
Randolph Bradley
Two. I got held back a year.
Benson
When?
Randolph Bradley
Second grade.
Benson
[laughs in desblief]
Shut the fuck up. What?
Randolph Bradley
What do you mean "what"?
Benson
How the fuck do you fail second grade?
Randolph Bradley
Uh, I... I didn't fail. I just got held back.
Benson
For what? What'd you do? You colored outside the lines?
Randolph Bradley
My mom just didn't think that I was ready.
Benson
Sounds like a crock of bullshit to me, Randy.
Randolph Bradley
Yeah, maybe.
Benson
No, fucking definitely. That's some over-parenting bullshit. You need to step up for yourself Don't let them decide what's right for you.
Randolph Bradley
Well, I was only seven.
Benson
Still.