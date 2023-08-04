Benson So, how long you been out of high school? What it is, like three years?

Randolph Bradley Two. I got held back a year.

Benson When?

Randolph Bradley Second grade.

Benson [laughs in desblief] Shut the fuck up. What?

Randolph Bradley What do you mean "what"?

Benson How the fuck do you fail second grade?

Randolph Bradley Uh, I... I didn't fail. I just got held back.

Benson For what? What'd you do? You colored outside the lines?

Randolph Bradley My mom just didn't think that I was ready.

Benson Sounds like a crock of bullshit to me, Randy.

Randolph Bradley Yeah, maybe.

Benson No, fucking definitely. That's some over-parenting bullshit. You need to step up for yourself Don't let them decide what's right for you.

Randolph Bradley Well, I was only seven.