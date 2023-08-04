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Poster of The Passenger
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Passenger
6.2

The Passenger

, 2023
The Passenger
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Passenger
6.2

Synopsis

Randolph Bradley is perfectly content fading into the background, but when his coworker Benson snaps and goes on a violent killing spree, he’s forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past in order to find a way to survive.

Cast

Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner
Benson
Liza Weil
Liza Weil
Miss Beard
Billy Slaughter
Hardy
Morgana Shaw
Sue Rock
Merah Benoit
Tessa
Johnny Berchtold
Randolph Bradley
Sarai Betsabe
911 Operator
Angie Dillard
Waitress
Rob Eubanks
Attendant
Matthew Giovanni Laureano
Chris
Brooks Anne Hayes
Carol
Director Carter Smith
Writer Jack Stanley
Composer Christopher Bear
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 August 2023
World premiere 4 August 2023
Production Blumhouse Productions
Also known as
The Passenger, El pasajero, Az utas, Bradley, Randolph, Carona Aterrorizante, Pasażer, Пасажир, Пассажир, 乘客, Pasagjeri

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Benson So, how long you been out of high school? What it is, like three years?
Randolph Bradley Two. I got held back a year.
Benson When?
Randolph Bradley Second grade.
Benson [laughs in desblief] Shut the fuck up. What?
Randolph Bradley What do you mean "what"?
Benson How the fuck do you fail second grade?
Randolph Bradley Uh, I... I didn't fail. I just got held back.
Benson For what? What'd you do? You colored outside the lines?
Randolph Bradley My mom just didn't think that I was ready.
Benson Sounds like a crock of bullshit to me, Randy.
Randolph Bradley Yeah, maybe.
Benson No, fucking definitely. That's some over-parenting bullshit. You need to step up for yourself Don't let them decide what's right for you.
Randolph Bradley Well, I was only seven.
Benson Still.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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