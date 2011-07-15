Menu
Poster of The Theatre Bizarre
Poster of The Theatre Bizarre
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.2
The Theatre Bizarre

The Theatre Bizarre

The Theatre Bizarre 18+
The Theatre Bizarre - trailer
The Theatre Bizarre  trailer
Country USA / Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 15 July 2011
16 July 2011 Russia 18+
15 July 2011 Canada
9 May 2012 France
27 September 2012 Germany
16 July 2011 Kazakhstan
26 January 2012 USA
16 July 2011 Ukraine
Production Severin Films, Metaluna Productions, Nightscape Entertainment
The Theatre Bizarre, Bizarr színház, La Galerie de Sang, To theatro tou tromou, Театр абсурда, 離奇劇院
Douglas Buck
Buddy Giovinazzo
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Virginia Newcomb
Catriona MacColl
Shane Woodward
Similar films for The Theatre Bizarre
Hostel: Part III 4.6
Hostel: Part III (2011)
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter 6.5
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)
Saw VI 7.0
Saw VI (2009)
Saw V 6.4
Saw V (2008)
Saw IV 6.7
Saw IV (2007)
Hostel: Part II 6.7
Hostel: Part II (2007)
Saw III 6.9
Saw III (2006)
Hostel 6.3
Hostel (2005)
Saw II 7.1
Saw II (2005)
Saw 7.6
Saw (2004)
A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio 5.0
A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio (2019)
Eat Locals 5.3
Eat Locals (2017)

5.2
5.2 IMDb
The Theatre Bizarre - trailer
The Theatre Bizarre Trailer
