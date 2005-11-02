Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beneath Still Waters
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Beneath Still Waters
3.8

Beneath Still Waters

, 2005
Beneath Still Waters
Spain, Brazil / Detective, Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Beneath Still Waters
3.8

Cast

Michael McKell
Raquel Meroño
Charlotte Salt
Clara Borgia
Patrick Gordon
Mordecai Salas
Manuel Manquiña
Omar Muñoz
Luis (10 Years Old)
Santiago Pasaglia
Teo
Eva Pont
Cult Member
Norberto Morán
Cult Member
Hugo Mesa
Cult Member
Esperanza De la Vega
Cult Member
Antonio Portillo
Roberto Borgia
Director Brian Yuzna
Writer Matthew Costello, Mike Hostench, Ángel Sala
Composer Zacarías M. de la Riva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 21 November 2021
World premiere 2 November 2005
Release date
17 October 2012 Germany
2 November 2005 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $18,001
Production Fantastic Factory (Filmax), Canal+ España, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
Beneath Still Waters, Bajo aguas tranquilas, Dal profondo delle tenebre, El clan de los condenados, Evil Lake, Holtak tava, La Malédiction des profondeurs, Lake of the Dead, Mistério no Lago, Sob Águas Tranquilas, Sota l'aigua tranquil·la, Στοιχειωμένος βυθός, В тихом омуте, 딥 워터, Beneath Still Waters - Die versunkene Stadt der Toten, Evil Lake - Es lauert in der Tiefe..., Stoiheiomenos vythos

Film rating

3.8
Rate 14 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more