ProductionFantastic Factory (Filmax), Canal+ España, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
Beneath Still Waters, Bajo aguas tranquilas, Dal profondo delle tenebre, El clan de los condenados, Evil Lake, Holtak tava, La Malédiction des profondeurs, Lake of the Dead, Mistério no Lago, Sob Águas Tranquilas, Sota l'aigua tranquil·la, Στοιχειωμένος βυθός, В тихом омуте, 딥 워터, Beneath Still Waters - Die versunkene Stadt der Toten, Evil Lake - Es lauert in der Tiefe..., Stoiheiomenos vythos
Film rating
3.8
Rate14 votes
3.8IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
[last lines]
DavidI hate them!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.