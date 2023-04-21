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4.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Any Day
4.1
Any Day
, 2024
Un día cualquiera
Spain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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4.1
Synopsis
Some friends are spending a weekend in a rural house. A remote and apparently quiet place, where nothing is what it seems, not even friendship.
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Cast
Raquel San Felipe
María
Ariane Gaisán
Marta
Alberto Trejo
José
Mila Villalba
Pilar
Fran Ofrecio
Antonio
Agus Carreño
David
Director
José Texeira
Writer
José Texeira
Composer
Paco Ayela
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 April 2023
Release date
12 April 2024
Spain
18
Worldwide Gross
$8,648
Production
JT Producciones
Also known as
Un día cualquiera
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
13
votes
4.5
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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