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Poster of Any Day
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Any Day
4.1

Any Day

, 2024
Un día cualquiera
Spain / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Any Day
4.1

Synopsis

Some friends are spending a weekend in a rural house. A remote and apparently quiet place, where nothing is what it seems, not even friendship.

Cast

Raquel San Felipe
María
Ariane Gaisán
Marta
Alberto Trejo
José
Mila Villalba
Pilar
Fran Ofrecio
Antonio
Agus Carreño
David
Director José Texeira
Writer José Texeira
Composer Paco Ayela
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 April 2023
Release date
12 April 2024 Spain 18
Worldwide Gross $8,648
Production JT Producciones
Also known as
Un día cualquiera

Film rating

4.1
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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