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Kinoafisha Films The Entertainment System is Down

The Entertainment System is Down

The Entertainment System is Down
Sweden / Comedy, Horror / 18+

Cast

Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Daniel Webber
Daniel Webber
Nicholas Braun
Nicholas Braun
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
Connor Swindells
Connor Swindells
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Sanjeev Bhaskar
The Captain
Sofia Tjelta
Director Ruben Östlund
Writer Ruben Östlund
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Production Coproduction Office, Plattform Produktion, Parisienne de Production
Also known as
The Entertainment System Is Down

Film rating

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