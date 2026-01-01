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The Entertainment System is Down
The Entertainment System is Down
The Entertainment System is Down
Sweden / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Cast
Woody Harrelson
Keanu Reeves
Kirsten Dunst
Daniel Bruhl
Tobias Menzies
Daniel Webber
Nicholas Braun
Lindsay Duncan
Julie Delpy
Connor Swindells
Sanjeev Bhaskar
The Captain
Sofia Tjelta
Director
Ruben Östlund
Writer
Ruben Östlund
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Production
Coproduction Office, Plattform Produktion, Parisienne de Production
Also known as
The Entertainment System Is Down
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