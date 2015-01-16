Menu
Poster of Exeter
Poster of Exeter
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Exeter

Exeter

Backmask 18+
Exeter - trailer in russian
Exeter  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 16 January 2015
Release date
16 July 2015 Russia Вест 18+
16 July 2015 Belarus
27 August 2015 Germany
27 February 2015 Great Britain
16 July 2015 Kazakhstan
16 January 2015 Taiwan
26 March 2015 USA
16 July 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $291,097
Production Blumhouse Productions, GO Productions, Vicarious Entertainment
Also known as
Exeter, #Exorcismo, Backmask, La posesión del diablo, Projet 666, Apsėstieji, Dēmonu gūstā, Exeter - O Asilo, ExitUs: Play It Backwards, Proyecto 666, Şeytanın Gecesi, The Asylum, Στοιχειωμένο άσυλο, Реверс 666, 戦慄病棟, 鬼附身
Director
Marcus Nispel
Cast
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Kevin Chapman
Kevin Chapman
Kelly Blatz
Brittany Curran
Brittany Curran
Brett Dier
6.3
4.6 IMDb
Exeter - trailer in russian
Exeter Trailer in russian
