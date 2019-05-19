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Poster of The Lighthouse
7.2
The Lighthouse - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Lighthouse
7.2

The Lighthouse

, 2019
The Lighthouse
USA / Horror, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Lighthouse
7.2
The Lighthouse - Dubbed trailer
The Lighthouse  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Thomas Wake
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Thomas Howard
Valeriia Karaman
Mermaid
Logan Hawkes
Ephraim Winslow
Kyla Nicolle
Woman on the Rocks
Shaun Clarke
Departing Wickie
Pierre Richard
Departing Assistant Wickie
Preston Hudson
Tender Mate
Jeffrey Cruts
Tender Mate
Sully Seagull
Seagull
Director Robert Eggers
Writer Robert Eggers, Max Eggers
Composer Mark Korven
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 14 September 2019
World premiere 19 May 2019
Release date
16 January 2020 Russia UPI 18+
27 November 2019 Austria
2 January 2020 Brazil
25 October 2019 Canada 14A
30 January 2020 Denmark
21 February 2020 Ecuador
28 March 2022 Estonia K-14
15 November 2019 Finland
18 December 2019 France
28 November 2019 Germany
31 January 2020 Great Britain
30 January 2020 Greece
18 October 2019 Indonesia
31 January 2020 Ireland
9 July 2021 Japan
16 January 2020 Kazakhstan
1 January 2020 Mexico
27 February 2020 Netherlands
20 February 2020 New Zealand
24 January 2020 Norway
29 November 2019 Poland
13 February 2020 Portugal
10 January 2020 Slovakia
10 January 2020 Spain
22 November 2019 Sweden
16 January 2020 Thailand 15
18 October 2019 USA
5 March 2020 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,161,384
Production Regency Enterprises, RT Features, Parts and Labor
Also known as
The Lighthouse, El faro, Маяк, Der Leuchtturm, Maják, O Farol, A világítótorony, Ánh Sáng Tăm Tối, Bāka, Deniz Feneri, Dəniz fənəri, Le Phare, Lighthouse, Majakas, Mayoq, Svetilnik, Svjetionik, Švyturys, Ο φάρος, Светионик, Фарът, Шамшырақ, 라이트하우스, ライトハウス, 灯塔, 燈塔, Փարոսը, المنارة (فلم, فانوس دریایی, लाइटहाउस, המגדלור, შუქურა, Farul, Mayak, الفنار, المناره, เดอะ ไลท์เฮาส์, Ngọn Hải Đăng, Мая́к

Film rating

7.2
Rate 30 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1579 In the Horror genre  95 In the Fantasy genre  112 In films of USA  965 In films of 2019  47
Updated 13 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Lighthouse - Dubbed trailer
The Lighthouse Dubbed trailer
The Lighthouse - Trailer 2
The Lighthouse Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Lighthouse

Quotes

Thomas Wake Yer fond of me lobster aint' ye? I seen it - yer fond of me lobster! Say it! Say it. Say it!
Ephraim Winslow I don't have to say nothin'.
Thomas Wake Damn ye! Let Neptune strike ye dead Winslow! HAAARK!
Thomas Wake Hark Triton, hark! Bellow, bid our father the Sea King rise from the depths full foul in his fury! Black waves teeming with salt foam to smother this young mouth with pungent slime, to choke ye, engorging your organs til' ye turn blue and bloated with bilge and brine and can scream no more - only when he, crowned in cockle shells with slitherin' tentacle tail and steaming beard take up his fell be-finned arm, his coral-tine trident screeches banshee-like in the tempest and plunges right through yer gullet, bursting ye - a bulging bladder no more, but a blasted bloody film now and nothing for the harpies and the souls of dead sailors to peck and claw and feed upon only to be lapped up and swallowed by the infinite waters of the Dread Emperor himself - forgotten to any man, to any time, forgotten to any god or devil, forgotten even to the sea, for any stuff for part of Winslow, even any scantling of your soul is Winslow no more, but is now itself the sea!
Ephraim Winslow Alright, have it your way. I like your cookin'.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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