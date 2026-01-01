Similar films for Pikovaya dama
The Queen of Spades Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Satan Triumphant Drama
1917, USSR
6.0
Man from the Restaurant Drama
1927, USSR
7.0
Father Sergius Biography, Drama, History
1918, USSR
7.0
The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin Drama, History
1989, USSR
6.0
The Foundling Family, Comedy
1939, USSR
7.0
Road to Life Drama
1931, USSR
7.0
St. Jorgen's Day Comedy
1930, USSR
7.0
Fragment of an Empire Drama
1929, USSR
7.0
The Three Million Trial Comedy
1926, USSR
7.0
The Oyster Princess Comedy
1919, Germany
7.0
Shoulder Arms War, Comedy
1918, USA
7.0