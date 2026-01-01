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Poster of Pikovaya dama
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Pikovaya dama
6.8

Pikovaya dama

, 1916
Pikovaya dama
USSR / Horror, Drama, Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of Pikovaya dama
6.8

Cast

Ivan Mozzhukhin
Hermann
Tamara Duvan
The Countess as a young woman
Vera Orlova
Lizaveta
Nikolai Panov
Count of Saint-Germain
Polycarpe Pavloff
The Count
Yelizaveta Shebueva
The Countess
Director Yakov Protazanov
Writer Fyodor Otsep, Aleksandr Pushkin, Yakov Protazanov
Composer Rafal Rozmus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 56 minutes
Production year 1916
World premiere 1 April 1916
Release date
1 April 1916 Russia 0+
4 January 1920 Mexico
Production Tovarischestvo Iosifa Ermolyeva
Also known as
Pikovaya dama, The Queen of Spades, A Dama de Espadas, Dama pikowa, La dame de pique, Queen of Spades, Spardame, Пиковая дама, La reina de picas

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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