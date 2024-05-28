Menu
Poster of The Watchers
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.7
The Watchers

The Watchers

The Watchers 18+
Synopsis

Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.
The Watchers - trailer
The Watchers  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 July 2024
World premiere 28 May 2024
Release date
22 June 2024 Russia
7 June 2024 American Samoa
6 June 2024 Argentina +13
6 June 2024 Australia M
14 June 2024 Austria 14
7 June 2024 Azerbaijan
12 June 2024 Belgium 16
7 June 2024 Brazil 14
7 June 2024 Bulgaria
6 June 2024 Cambodia
7 June 2024 Canada 14A
6 June 2024 Croatia 12
6 June 2024 Czechia
6 June 2024 Denmark 15
6 June 2024 Dominican Republic
6 June 2024 Ecuador
7 June 2024 Estonia
14 June 2024 Finland Tulossa
12 June 2024 France 12
6 June 2024 Georgia R
6 June 2024 Germany 16
7 June 2024 Great Britain 15
6 June 2024 Hong Kong IIB
6 June 2024 Hungary 16
12 June 2024 Iceland Unrated
7 June 2024 India
12 June 2024 Indonesia 13+
7 June 2024 Ireland 15A
6 June 2024 Israel 12
6 June 2024 Italy 14+
21 June 2024 Japan G
20 June 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
7 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
7 June 2024 Latvia
6 June 2024 Lebanon
7 June 2024 Lithuania
6 June 2024 Malaysia
6 June 2024 Mexico B
7 June 2024 Moldova
6 June 2024 Montenegro o.A.
13 June 2024 Netherlands 16
13 June 2024 New Zealand M
14 June 2024 Norway 15
7 June 2024 Poland
6 June 2024 Portugal M/14
6 June 2024 Puerto Rico PG-13
14 June 2024 Romania o.A.
6 June 2024 Serbia
6 June 2024 Singapore PG13
13 June 2024 Slovakia 15
14 June 2024 South Africa
7 June 2024 Spain
7 June 2024 Sweden 15
7 June 2024 Taiwan 12+
7 June 2024 Tajikistan
13 June 2024 Thailand 13
7 June 2024 Turkey 13+
13 June 2024 UAE TBC
7 June 2024 USA PG-13
6 June 2024 Ukraine 16+
7 June 2024 Uzbekistan
14 June 2024 Viet Nam
6 June 2024 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $33,371,404
Production Blinding Edge Pictures, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Inimitable Pictures
Also known as
The Watchers, Observados, The Watched, They See You, Смотрители, 窺探者, A figyelők, Gözcüler, Hem Ro'im Ha'Kol, Jälgijad, Les guetteurs, Los vigilantes, Những Kẻ Theo Dõi, Opazovalci, Os Observadores, Posmatrači, Promatrači, Sliediči, Stebėtojai, Strážci, The Watchers - Loro ti guardano, The Watchers: Eles Veem Tudo, Vērotāji, Οι παρατηρητές, Наблюдателите, Набљудувачи, Наглядачі, ザ・ウォッチャーズ
Director
Ishana Shyamalan
Ishana Shyamalan
Cast
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Georgina Campbell
Georgina Campbell
Siobhan Hewlett
Ann Marie Horan
Hannah Howland
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 4 September 2024, 23:54
"Смотрители" - америко-ирландский фильм ужасов, повествующий о девушке Мине из зоомагазина, которая отправилась доставить попугая в… Read more…
Film Trailers
The Watchers - trailer
The Watchers Trailer
The Watchers - trailer
The Watchers Trailer
