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Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
5.5
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
, 2021
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
Germany / Action, Horror, Detective / 18+
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5.5
Synopsis
After inheriting a run-down castle, a dispirited woman and her ill-tempered husband decide to spend the night, as time and reality shift around them.
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Cast
Jeff Wilbusch
Gregor Grause
Anna Platen
Eva Ziehnagel
Frederik von Lüttichau
Klaus Moltke
Luisa Taraz
Lilith Tarenbach
Robert Nickisch
Rolf
Christopher Ramm
Willi
Bill Becker
Sandwich
Elena Gomez Alvarez
Marion
Max Cramer
Bernd
Mariane Michel
Director
Kevin Kopacka
Writer
Kevin Kopacka
,
Lili Villányi
Composer
Audhentik
,
For Those Who Still Exist
,
Liquid Brain Orchestra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
24 June 2022
World premiere
26 August 2021
Release date
2 December 2022
Great Britain
18
Production
Crossbones GmbH, Sylenteye Films
Also known as
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes, Gözlerin Arkasındaki Şafak, Hinter den Augen die Dämmerung, Vozes do Amanhecer, Рассвет застилает глаза, 던 브레이크스 비하인드 디 아이즈, 古堡驚眸
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
12
votes
5
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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