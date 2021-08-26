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Poster of Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
5.5

Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes

, 2021
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
Germany / Action, Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes
5.5

Synopsis

After inheriting a run-down castle, a dispirited woman and her ill-tempered husband decide to spend the night, as time and reality shift around them.

Cast

Jeff Wilbusch
Gregor Grause
Anna Platen
Eva Ziehnagel
Frederik von Lüttichau
Klaus Moltke
Luisa Taraz
Lilith Tarenbach
Robert Nickisch
Rolf
Christopher Ramm
Willi
Bill Becker
Sandwich
Elena Gomez Alvarez
Marion
Max Cramer
Bernd
Mariane Michel
Director Kevin Kopacka
Writer Kevin Kopacka, Lili Villányi
Composer Audhentik, For Those Who Still Exist, Liquid Brain Orchestra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 24 June 2022
World premiere 26 August 2021
Release date
2 December 2022 Great Britain 18
Production Crossbones GmbH, Sylenteye Films
Also known as
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes, Gözlerin Arkasındaki Şafak, Hinter den Augen die Dämmerung, Vozes do Amanhecer, Рассвет застилает глаза, 던 브레이크스 비하인드 디 아이즈, 古堡驚眸

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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